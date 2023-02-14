This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Demands Apology From FFK, Choose Between Obi, Tinubu, Ezeife Tells Nigerian

Atiku Demands Apology From FFK

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded an apology from Femi Fani-Kayode, one of the spokespersons for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode had alleged that Atiku was secretly meeting with some military officers to plan a coup d’état.

Choose Between Obi, Tinubu, Ezeife Tells Nigerians

A former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has told Nigerians to chose between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as the next president of Nigeria in the forthcoming polls.

Ezeife canvassed for support of the presidential candidates from the southern part of Nigeria, saying it is in the interest of peace and inclusivity.

According to a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, the elder statesman said this on Monday in Abuja at the Obi-Datti International Conference, 2023 and Public Presentation of a book, “Business Unusual: Postulating Peter Obi’s Presidency.”

Tinubu Vows Continuation Of Buhari’s Developmental Programmes

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, promised to continue with the developmental programmes of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), should he emerge the next president of the country.

Speaking at the APC South-East grand finale rally in Owerri, Tinubu said that the Peoples Democratic Party refused to move the country forward when they held the chance.

Watch Your Utterances, DSS Cautions Political Parties After Grilling FFK

The Department of State Services (DSS) has asked political parties to apply restraint in their utterances prior to and after the general election.

The secret police issued the caution in a statement by Peter Afunanya, its spokesperson, on Tuesday.

Abductee Rescued As Police Raid Hideout In Rivers

The Rivers police command says an abductee has been rescued following a raid on a hideout in the state.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers police spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said the raid was carried out on February 11 at Ndoki waterside area in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

