Today’s Headlines: Atiku Demands Apology From APC, Elections Must Be Credible Under Buhari—Kwankwaso

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Atiku Demands Apology From APC

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has demanded an apology from the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign over its failed attempt to smear Atiku’s reputation, based on the false testimony of an alleged serial blackmailer, Mike Achimugu.

Source: Vanguard papers

Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the demand at a briefing in Abuja yesterday.

He said: “Now that Tinubu’s evil diversionary scheme against Atiku Abubakar has failed and Nigerians have seen that there is no iota of truth in his allegation against Atiku Abubakar, our Campaign demands that Tinubu should tender an unreserved apology to Atiku Abubakar, he should listen to the voice within and withdraw from the presidential race.

Elections Must Be Credible Under Buhari — Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed fear that the forthcoming general elections might not be free, fair and credible.

Source: Punch paper

Alluding to past elections in the country, Kwankwaso said the elections would only be credible if the President and other stakeholders at the Presidential Villa steer clear of the elections.

He, however, expressed optimism that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), being a victim, would allow Nigerians to elect their leaders without interference.

Court refuses to disqualify Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Source: Punch paper

The suit instituted by an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Osigwe Momoh, was thrown out by the judge on grounds of lack of locus standi by the plaintiff.

Justice Mohammed held that the lawyer, not being a member of the APC and having not participated in the process that produced Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, cannot query them on the nominations.

Kyari Files Motion To Quash Charge, Ruling Fixed For March 22

The detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari who is facing drug trafficking charge, has filed a motion before the Federal High Court Abuja to quash the charge against him, maintaining that it was legally defective.

Source: Channels Television

In his motion, Kyari held that the charge was premature, insisting that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) ought to have allowed the police to exhaust its internal machinery before it instituted the action, as the security agency had already commenced investigation on allegations against him.

Kyari maintained that he could only be charged to court upon conclusion of the internal investigation by the police and therefore, urged the court to quash the charge and discharge him.

Meanwhile, counsel for the NDLEA, Sunday Joseph, urged the court to dismiss the defendants’ preliminary objections which it argued was based on fundamental misconception of the law.

EXCLUSIVE: How Investigation By Secret Police, DSS Linked Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Emefiele To Terrorism Financing, Economic Sabotage, Murder

Fresh information detailing the reason why the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has been linked to terrorism financing by the secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) has emerged.

Source: Saharareporters

On Wednesday, SaharaReporters exclusively obtained information about how the DSS investigation revealed that Emefiele fraternised with a well-known terror financier, whose name was not disclosed.

The DSS or State Security Service (SSS) had accused Emefiele of allegedly aiding and abetting acts of terrorism.

The security agency said the CBN governor is involved in the financing of terrorism and must answer for the alleged crime.

It said preliminary investigation revealed various acts of terrorism financing, fraudulent activities perpetrated by Emefiele and his involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension.

Photos Credit: Google

WaterGo (

)