Today’s Headlines: Atiku Cruising To Victory, Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele

2023: Atiku Cruising To Victory.

Clear indications of victory are tilting in the direction of former vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

History seems set to repeat itself with the opposition candidate taking over power from the ruling party, except that this time around the incumbent is not contesting.

Many thanks to president Muhamadu Buhari who has shown strong desire and determination to leave a sound legacy of a sound electoral foundation needed for good and ble governance. Against all odds, the president has vowed to do what was done under former president Goodluck Jonathan by creating and allowing a level playing field.

Anyone Wike supports for presidency will fail, Primate Ayodele warns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed that Governor Nyesom Wike’s rumoured support for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will fail.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed on Sunday, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said Governor Wike will only cause a pandemic to Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He explained that the governor is playing with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail. Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary,’’ he said.

Nigerian doctors abroad should be encouraged to return – NPHCDA boss

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, has said the next president will need to upgrade the health sector and introduce a better pay that will appear irresistible to medical professionals who dumped the country for greener pastures.

Shuaib made the appeal on Saturday when he spoke at a medical town hall meeting on Bola Ahmed Tinubu Health Agenda in Abuja. Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Shuaid said, “We need to stop the one-way traffic. There is nothing wrong with people seeking greener pastures abroad. What we need is to put in place measures that will make sure that they also give back to Nigeria where they are trained.

Ikpeazu absent as Atiku holds rally in Abia.

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu was on yesterday conspicuously absent at the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the Umuahia Township Stadium, in the state capital.

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu at the event which had members of the State Working Committee (SWC), Chairman PDP BoT, Adolphus Wabara, Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji, Chairman Atiku/Okowa PCC Southeast, National chairman of the PDP, Sen. Iyiorcha Ayu, Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji and other notable personalities in the state in attendance.

Some officials of the state government were equally absent from the rally, giving indication that the rift between the national leadership of the party and the aggrieved G5 governors may be the reason for the governor’s absence. Speaking at the event, Atiku Abubakar disclosed that he will set aside $10bilion for the development of the southeast region.

