Today’s Headlines: Atiku Attacks Tinubu As Agency Destroys Billboards; Sanwo-Olu Receives Oshoala, Others, Hails Super Falcons World Cup Exploits

Atiku Attacks Tinubu As Agency Destroys Billboards

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the recently-concluded 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the destruction of billboards in strategic locations in the Federal Capital Territory drawing public attention to the judiciary as Nigerians await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The Federal Government had disbanded the Secretariat of the Advertising Standard Panel due to its endorsement of billboards accused of attempting to manipulate the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with the slogan, ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary.’

A statement by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria had earlier conveyed the dissolution of the panel on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu Receives Oshoala, Others, Hails Super Falcons’ World Cup Exploits

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed three members from the Super Falcons team who paid him a visit at the State House in Marina.

This comes a week after the Super Falcons were defeated by the Lionesses of England at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The three team members include Super Falcons stars; Asisat Oshoala, Rashedat Ajibade and Gift Monday.

Taking to his Facebook page to share pictures from the visit late Monday, Sanwo-Olu said the incredible run of the Super Falcons at the tournament has changed the nature of women’s football in Nigeria.

Buhari was servicing debt with 96% nation’s income – Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday revealed that the President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited an economy in which the nation’s national revenue was barely enough to service the debt burden, spending 96 percent of the income.

Senator Oshiomhole also said that there was no quick fix measure for the nation’s economy by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration because what he inherited was a precarious situation.

The Senator representing Edo North Federal Constituency disclosed this after a meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa.

VP Shettima Excited By Google’s N1.2bn Grant

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has commended Google over the offer of N1.2 billion grant to sup­port President Bola Tinu­bu administration’s one million jobs initiative.

Shettima made the commendation when he received in audience some executives of Google, a leading global technology company, at the Presiden­tial Villa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the announcement of a grant of N1.2 billion to support Tinubu administration’s digital jobs initiative is commendable and worthy of emulation by other com­panies.

