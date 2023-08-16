Today’s Headlines: Atiku Attacks Tinubu As Agency Destroys Billboards, Niger: Why NAF Jet Crashed-Air Chief

Atiku attacks Tinubu as agency destroys billboards

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the recently-concluded 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the destruction of billboards in strategic locations in the Federal Capital Territory drawing public attention to the judiciary as Nigerians await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The Federal Government had disbanded the Secretariat of the Advertising Standard Panel due to its endorsement of billboards accused of attempting to manipulate the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with the slogan, ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary.’

A statement by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria had earlier conveyed the dissolution of the panel on Tuesday.

The ASP, a statutory panel within the council, is tasked with ensuring that advertisements adhere to the prevailing laws of the federation and the code of ethics for advertising professionals.

Pointing out the reasons for which the advertisement should not have been approved, the statement said the concepts exposed were not approved by the Advertising Standards Panel, hence, the council had directed that all the materials being exposed be brought down immediately and the violators sanctioned.

Why NAF Jet Crashed – Air Chief

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, on Tuesday, gave an insight into the root cause of the crashes involving its fighter and surveillance jets, including the one in Niger State.

Abubakar also vowed that the air troops attached to tion Hadrin Daji and tion Whirl Punch carrying out operations in both Niger and North West region of the country against bandits will continue to crack down on the non-state actors.

He stated this at NAF headquarters in Abuja when Niger State governor, Umar Bago, paid him a condolence visit over the death of his pilots and some soldiers.

The air chief attributed the crashes to seasonal challenges which are weather conditions – the development he said hampers the striking capabilities of its officers during operations.

According to him, “On our own parts, we are not folding our arms, we are just living with the challenges. The ideal thing is to strive for zero incident and accident in any operational environment.

“We’re striving for that, it is virtually impossible to achieve but then, you strive for it, so that at the end of the day, you minimise whatever happens. Or when it happens, the effect is significantly abated.”

Tinubu inherited terrible economic situation – Oshiomhole

The senator representing the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole said President Bola Tinubu inherited terrible economic situation from the past administration.

Oshiomhole stated this during an interview with journalists shortly after his meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The former governor of Edo state noted that some of the decisions taken by the President Tinubu’s administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

He added that President Tinubu had shown courage and determination to stop the corruption of the subsidy regime and in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while appealing to Nigerians to be patient.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole, has expressed confidence that issues arising from the removal of fuel subsidy will be quickly resolved between the Federal Government and the organized labour.

PDP condemns invasion, killing in Opu-Nembe, Bayelsa community

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the invasion and killing in Opu-Nembe, Bayelsa State.

The party alleged that the intention of the invasion was to instill fear in the people to prevent them from freely exercising their democratic right to vote for a candidate of their choice in the forthcoming governorship election.

The party on Tuesday, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that the resort to attacks on communities in Bayelsa was because of the rejection of a particular candidate in the November 11, 2023 election.

“Similar violence activities were unleashed on the peace-loving people of Nembe with the connivance of certain high-ranking security operatives in previous elections in the state, including the 2019 governorship poll.”

