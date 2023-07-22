Today’s Headlines: Atiku: APC intimidating judiciary to steal mandate of Nigerians; No crisis in APC, says Morka

Atiku: APC intimidating judiciary to steal mandate of Nigerians

Sources: The cable

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to compromise the judiciary.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu, candidate of the APC, as the winner of the presidential election.

Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku who had the second-highest figure of 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 6,101,533 votes.

However, Atiku and Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal, asking the court to void the outcome of the poll.

Part of the grounds for the challenge, the petitioners said, was Tinubu’s failure to secure at least 25 percent of votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT).

However, Tinubu, through Wole Olanipekun, his counsel, told the tribunal that the FCT is the 37th state for electoral purposes and any other interpretation would “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature”.

No crisis in APC, says Morka

Photo credit: The Nation papers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the resignation of its National Chairman and National Secretary does not mean it is in a crisis.

It also faulted rumours that the agitation for their successors had deepened the crisis, “insisting that the ruling party is “solid and “united.”

Last Sunday former APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore voluntarily resigned from office.

But the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on Saturday in a statement in Abuja described the resignations of the two leaders as “a normal part of the democratic process”

According to him, “contrary to media reports, the resignations under reference only show the high level of institutional maturity and quality of its leadership that place the best interest of the party first and above personal egos and ambitions.”

Morka added that “the rapid and seamless succession, in acting capacities, to both offices exemplifies the cogency of its constitutional processes.”

We need security to make food available to Nigerians — Farmers tell Tinubu

Sources: Vanguard

Nigerian farmers on Saturday called on the Federal Government to provide security, affordable farm inputs like seeds, insecticides, herbicides and fertilisers to boost food production.

Mr Kabir Ibrahim, President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, that farmers needed some level of mechanisation.

He said insecurity prevented farmers from going to the farm, adding that farmers needed a sense of security alongside other requirements to enable them to put in more work in the farms.

Kabir advised that what technology incubation centres across the country were able to produce should be boosted to facilitate indigenous technologies which could be applied in agriculture.

He said various farm tools and implements for tractors could be manufactured in the country the technology incubation centres.

The AFAN boss stressed that instead of waiting to import the parts of a broken-down tractor, Nigeria should support and encourage citizens in local manufacturing.

He said that in recent times, it was becoming increasingly difficult to import foods, and to help Nigeria become self-reliant in food production, the government should leverage genome-edited crops and Genetically Modified Organisms.

“We need all efforts to make food available because now, you cannot even import, every country is on its own.

“Our scientists are busy, they need to be helped, we need to patronise them, their products should be made available to farmers.

“This is the only way to get out because you cannot go and buy food from anywhere,’’ he said.

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Anambra

Sources: Premium Times

The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, said they have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Anam, a community in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police got a tip-off on 18 July about one of the suspects, Chukwuemeka Esulo, who was allegedly looking for who, in Agulu, a community in Anaocha Council Area, would buy a black Mercedes Benz GLK SUV.

The police spokesperson said the owner of the vehicle had been kidnapped on 26 June, but was later released after the family paid N4.5 million ransom.

“Detectives swooped on the suspect and arrested him for questioning.

“He (the suspect) confessed to being a member of the kidnap gang and disclosed that he was sent from the camp to sell the car,” he said.

The suspect hails from Ebonyi State.

Mr Ikenga said, on the orders of the commissioner of police in the state, the case was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Awkuzu, whose operatives later arrested one other member of the gang.

The second suspect, Ejeka Ufuo, 23, was tricked into believing that the vehicle had been sold. He was arrested when he stepped out with with the expectation to collect the proceeds of the crime, the police said.

“Efforts are ongoing to round up other members of the gang and recover their weapons,” the police spokesperson said.

