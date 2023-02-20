This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Atiku an opportunist, seeks to capitalise on naira crisis – Sowore, Banks Burnt As Protest Rocks Sagamu Area

Sowore Knocks Atiku Over Naira Comment

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has knocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, over his (Atiku’s) stance on the naira crisis ravaging the country.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

Sowore said Atiku was an opportunist who thought he could capitalise on the “poverty-inducing” naira redesign policy to win the presidential election.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters stated this in a tweet posted to his Twitter handle on Monday morning.

Photos Credit: Google

Banks Burnt As Protest Rocks Sagamu Area

Again, protest has erupted in Ogun State over the naira scarcity, with videos online showing two banks set on fire in the Sagamu area of the state.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The videos shared on Monday showed many residents watching as Keystone and Union banks were set ablaze with some youths holding planks in protest.

On Friday last week, The PUNCH had reported how protest erupted in the Mowe-Ibafo area of Ogun State, with many residents blocking the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest of the woes and hardship caused by the lingering scarcity of the naira.

Naira redesign: CBN withdrew N2trn, printed only N400bn – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, of withdrawing N2 trillion from circulation and replacing the old notes by minting only N400 billion.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

El-Rufai made this allegation in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, on Sunday.

He said the apex bank only confiscated the currency as against what was obtainable in the currency swap policy.

His tweet reads, “During the implementation of the cash swap, the CBN withdrew over N2 trillion from circulation but printed only N400 billion, so in effect, currency confiscation was then unilaterally and unlawfully implemented by the CBN. Trade and exchange have collapsed. Human suffering, impoverishment, and economic contraction resulted.

APC Backs Governors On Naira Redesign Policy, Urges Nigerian Central Bank, Attorney General To Respect Supreme Court Ruling

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have called on the Nigerian Government to obey the ruling of the Supreme Court on the controversial naira swap policy.

News Source: Saharareporters

Last year, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced that it would redesign N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes, saying old notes should be swapped for new ones by January 31.

Following several appeals made by Nigerians, the deadline was moved to February 10. However, a Supreme Court ruling suspended the February 10 deadline.

Paying Party Agents On Election Days Not Voter Inducement – NNPP Spokesman

Ladipo Johnson, a spokesman for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the presidential campaign of the party’s flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that paying party agents on election duty is not voter inducement.

News Source: Channels TV

He spoke Monday on The 2023 Verdict, Channels Television’s special election programme.

According to the NNPP chieftain, part of the money realised from the purchase of forms “will be used on logistics on election days either to get your people to the collation centre or what have you, to operate situation room, wifi, etc”.

Asked whether the NNPP would be paying party agents at the polling units in the February 25 and March 11 general elections, he said, “Paying agents at the polling units is almost normal now, in any country. For instance, in the United States, they pay their canvassers.”

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Atiku #opportunist #seeks #capitalise #naira #crisis #Sowore #Banks #Burnt #Protest #Rocks #Sagamu #AreaToday’s Headlines: Atiku an opportunist, seeks to capitalise on naira crisis – Sowore, Banks Burnt As Protest Rocks Sagamu Area Publish on 2023-02-20 12:38:07