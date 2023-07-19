Today’s Headlines: At 62, Peter Obi Is A Respectable Leader – Atiku, PDP Condemns Petrol Price Hike, Says Product Shouldn’t Be More Than N150 Per Litre

At 62, Peter Obi Is A Respectable Leader – Atiku

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abukakar, has described his counterpart, Mr Peter Obi as a respectable leader.

Atiku made the disclosure his verified Twitter handle, noting that Obi’s dedication to service and growth continues to inspire many people.

Recall that Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.

(Photo credit: Google)

PDP Condemns Petrol Price Hike, Says Product Shouldn’t Be More Than N150 Per Litre

Photo credit: premium times

The PDP made its stand known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Our party insists that the N617 per litre of fuel is excessive, unacceptable and cannot be justified under any guise. This is especially given the economic potentials and prospects within our country,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba added that even with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, the PDP maintained that fuel should not be sold for more than N150 per litre in Nigeria.

Senate Abolishes Age Limit In Job Advertisements

Photo credit: daily post

The Senate has reached a resolution to abolish age limitations in job advertisements.

The senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Patrick Abba Moro, sponsored the motion on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

“It is pathetic that a graduate in Nigeria who could not get a job upon graduation and decided to go back to school with the hope that a higher qualification or a second or Master’s degree could give him a better employment opportunity is thrown into a career paradox when upon completion of his Master’s, he comes out to find that he is now above the age of employment and therefore not employable by the sole reason of his age,” Moro stated.

Remi Tinubu Assures Women Of More Appointments, Opportunities

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria, has assured women of more appointments and opportunities under the administration of her husband.

Tinubu, made this known at the merit award ceremony for inductees into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame in Abuja.

Represented by Hajiya Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President, Tinubu reiterated her commitment to better the lots of Nigerian women across the nation.

