Today’s Headlines: At 62, Peter Obi Is A Respectable Leader – Atiku, Gunmen Kill 3 In Imo

At 62, Peter Obi is a respectable leader – Atiku

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abukakar, has described his counterpart, Mr Peter Obi as a respectable leader.

Atiku made the disclosure his verified Twitter handle, noting that Obi’s dedication to service and growth continues to inspire many people.

Recall that Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.

Photo Credit: Google

Gunmen kill 3 in Imo

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Gunmen have killed three persons in about two communities of Orogwe, Irete in Owerri west local government area of Imo state.

An eyewitness who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, said the attacks happened in different locations early this week.

He also said a former Enugu Psychiatrist director, popularly known as Jojo, was attacked and his vehicle snatched from him.

The reason for the attack was linked to the Simon Ekpa announced sit-at-home order towards the end of this month.

Troops arrest two, impound 397 wraps of marijuana

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a Beninese, Matthew Edegbe, and a Nigerian, Joshua Dansu, while trying to smuggle into the country a truckload of substance suspected to be Marijuana.

The troops arrested the suspects during a stop-and-search operation along Ajilete road in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the suspects conveyed the drug in a truck without a number plate.

Obaseki Urges Increased Global Action On Food Security

Photo Credit: Leadership

Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki has called for urgent action to improve food security, ensure increased collaboration among global stakeholders to support more farmers to embrace climate-smart agricultural practices and technologies to improve their yields and ensure food sufficiency.

The governor made the call yesterday at the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day by the United Nations. This year’s theme is “The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food, and Solidarity.

Dogs kill three-year-old in Rivers

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

A veterinary doctor, Desmond Ezekiel, who takes care of the dogs, told DAILY POST that the three-year-old was attacked after his parents left for work on Monday.

The eldest daughter, according to Ezekiel, had released the dogs from their cage for security while their parents were away, but the dog turned around to attack the boy and his sister.

