Today’s Headlines: At 62, Peter Obi is a respectable leader – Atiku; Gunmen kill 3 in Imo

At 62, Peter Obi is a respectable leader – Atiku

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abukakar, has described his counterpart, Mr Peter Obi as a respectable leader.

Atiku made the disclosure his verified Twitter handle, noting that Obi’s dedication to service and growth continues to inspire many people.

Recall that Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.

However, while wishing Obi happy birthday, Atiku opined: “Peter Obi is a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality”.

photo Credit || Google

Gunmen kill 3 in Imo

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Gunmen have killed three persons in about two communities of Orogwe, Irete in Owerri west local government area of Imo state.

An eyewitness who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, said the attacks happened in different locations early this week.

He also said a former Enugu Psychiatrist director, popularly known as Jojo, was attacked and his vehicle snatched from him.

The reason for the attack was linked to the Simon Ekpa announced sit-at-home order towards the end of this month.

Federal Govt To Review Workers’ Salary, Akpabio Assures

Photo Credit: Leadership

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerian workers of the readiness of the government to review the salaries of its workers as a move towards cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The President of the Senate gave the assurance when he received the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of the National Assembly from the State, on a courtesy visit.

Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the Petroleum sector, adding that the decision was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system.

Fuel Price Renewed Shege, Buhari Warned Us–Atiku’s Aide

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has faulted the Federal Government over the hike in the pump price of fuel.

Bwala lamented that Nigerians are going through renewed ‘shege’ with the sudden hike in the pump price of fuel.

He wondered why Nigerians are forced to buy fuel at the international market price while workers are not paid the international minimum wage.

Tweeting, Bwala said former President Muhammadu Buhari warned Nigerians when he was seen trekking around Daura, Katsina State, a few days ago.

According to Bwala: “We are forced to buy the fuel at the international market price, but are our workers paid the international minimum wage rate? Is our living conditions equal to international standards? The last time IBB implemented the world bank or IMF structural adjustment program, Nigeria went into world bank or IMF slave market.

The other day Buhari was speaking to us through parables when he was trekking in the street of Daura instead of driving. But we didn’t get the message. We are about to experience renewed shege walahi.

Macrrio (

)