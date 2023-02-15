Today’s Headlines: ASUU Won’t Strike Under Me—Tinubu, I’m Stepping Stone To Igbo Presidency—Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

ASUU Won’t Strike Under Me—Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, said on Tuesday that industrial action by university lecturers, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, will be a thing of the past if he emerges Nigeria’s President.

Tinubu also promised to build on the developmental programmes of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

He said Buhari’s eight-year reign was a retooling process, adding that he would invest in education, build infrastructure and be prudent, should he be elected as the next president.

I’m Stepping Stone To Igbo Presidency—Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, insisted that the Igbo could only produce the Nigerian President after he has had a shot at the office.

The former Nigerian Vice President, who spoke in Enugu during his campaign rally said, “When I came to Enugu a few months ago for a town hall meeting, I told you that I am going to be the stepping stone to an Igbo President. And I mean that statement.

“Whether from the South-East or South-South, I am going to make sure that an Igbo becomes President after me as President because the Igbo is a universal race. That’s why I chose an Igbo man from Delta as my running mate.

Saboteurs behind naira, fuel crises – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has attributed the current hardship occasioned by fuel and naira scarcity to the activities of saboteurs.

Gbajabiamila made this known in Lagos on Tuesday, during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride”, designed to empower his Surulere constituents .

He said the fuel crisis and the lingering scarcity of naira notes were carefully contrived by some elements to derail the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to achieve political motive.

He said the House of Representatives was working hard to rescue citizens from the current hardships towards bringing relief as soon as possible.

CBN disobedience to Supreme Court ruling happens only in banana republic – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana on Tuesday accused the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, of defying the law.

He said the apex bank flouted the interim injunction of the Supreme Court suspending the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the use of the old banknotes.

The CBN had insisted only the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 should be used henceforth, declaring that the old notes are no longer recognised.

Naira Swap Policy: Group Asks Nigeria’s Attorney General To Sue Central Bank, Others For Disobedience To Supreme Court Ruling

A civic organisation under the umbrella of the Center for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over an action of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The group asked the justice minister to file a contempt of court suit against the apex bank and commercial banks for disobeying the Supreme Court ruling on the naira swap deadline.

The Centre in the petition signed by its Executive Director, Nelson Ekujumi, described the CBN’s insistence on February 10 deadline for the naira swap as flagrant disobedience to a lawful court order which amounts to contempt of court and an assault on Nigeria’s democracy and constitution.

