Today’s Headlines: Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Kano governor, Nigeria’ is prostrate – SSANU.

Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Kano governor.

According to Vanguard news, The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the request of Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, read the governor’s request letter at plenary on Monday in Kano.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the letter was deliberated upon before the house unanimously agreed to the request.

Falgore said that the approval was to enable Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf to appoint advisers that would assist in implementing his policies and programmes for the people.

The Majority leader of the house, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala) in his contributions said that the appointment of the Special Advisers would ensure the speedy development of the state.

“His Excellency has sent a request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers that will assist him in the consolidation of his policies and programmes,” he explained

Similarly, the speaker, who, in company of the members, inspected refuse clearance and hospital renovation in the metropolis, expressed his satisfaction over the level of work.

At Hasiya Bayero hospital, the speaker said that they were impressed by the large turnout of the patients, which showed that it was of immense importance to the public.

He thanked the staff of the hospital for their tieless service to humanity, and assured them of the government’s commitment in ensuring health for all in the state.

Nigeria’ is prostrate – SSANU.

According to Vanguard news, As Nigerians continue to grapple with harsh economic realities, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has said that country is economically prostrate attributing the development to bad government policies.

SSANU also for the umpteenth time, has called on the federal government to pay the four months arrears owed to her members during the last nationwide strike.

This is as it described the alleged sudden fiat removal of fuel subsidy without attendant palliative by government as the height of insensitivity.

Rising from its 44th National Executive Council, NEC, SSANU in a communique signed by its National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim said that her members are yet to recover from the effect of the hardship caused by the withholding of their four months salaries, adding that they may never recover from it unless government does something about it.

While describing the government posture and position on the matter as unfair and unfortunate, he said that the union is aware that the salaries for those months were prepared.

He therefore called on Government to urgently pay the arrears of her members’ withheld salaries without further delay.

According to the communique, “The Labour Act 2005 section 31(6) as amended gives rights to Labour Unions to embark on strikes in line with laid down procedures. It would be recalled that Government had reneged on collective bargaining agreements with the Union leading to the industrial action.

﻿ Non-oil export generates $2.539 bn 1st half of 2023 – NEPC.

According to Vanguard news, The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on Monday said that non-oil exports in the first half of 2023 generated 2.539 billion dollars.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Yakusak Ezra, said this in Abuja at the presentation of the first half-year progress report on the non-oil export performance for 2023.

Yakusak said that the sector recorded a dip in value of export in the first half-year of 2023 due to the general elections and changes in global economic conditions.

According to him, the non-oil export returns from the various pre-shipment inspection agents indicated that 3,944,344.17 metric tonnes of products worth 2.539 billion dollars was exported between January and June, 2023.

He said that the figure was against the sum of 2.593 billion dollars for the corresponding period of 2022.

“From these figures, it is apparent that a slight decrease of 0.09 per cent was recorded in the period under review.

“The reasons for this slight decrease could be attributed to but not limited to the general election that was held in February/March 2023 and subsequent transition in government which might have likely affected economic activities.

Bulkachuwa can’t be arrested, investigated, NASS Clerk tells court.

According to Vanguard news, The National Assembly (NASS) Clerk, Magaji Tambuwal, has told a Federal High Court, Abuja that Sen. Adamu Bulkachuwa enjoyed immunity from any form of proceedings in respect of words spoken or written at the plenary session.

Tambuwal told Justice Inyang Ekwo in a counter affidavit filed in response to Bulkachuwa’s suit.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that Bulkachuwa had sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the NASS clerk, State Security Service, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigeria Police Force as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

The plaintiff asked the court to declare that he “is covered, privileged and protected by the parliamentary immunity as enshrined in Section 1 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017 and freedom of speech and expression made thereto is privileged.”

He also prayed the court to declare that without exhausting the internal disciplinary mechanism, recommendations and approval of the 9th House of Senate, no other law enforcement agent of the Federal Government, including the defendants can invite any member of the Senate for questioning/interview and or for any disciplinary purposes in relation to the plaintiff’s privileged inchoate expression/statement/speeches made on the floor of the Nigeria House of Senate at the valedictory session.”

