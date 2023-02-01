Today’s Headlines: Aso Rock ‘Elements’ Working Against Tinubu-El-Rufai, Buhari Orders Tight Security At Borders

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said some elements in Nigeria’s Presidential Villa are working against Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor also revealed that the individuals had their candidate for the APC presidential primaries, but the candidate could not win.

El-Rufai disclosed this on Wednesday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

buhari orders tight security at borders

PRESIDENT Muhammadu buhari has ordered the tightening of security at the borders Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola said yesterday.

The President directed the NIS to keep out all foreigners seeking to illegally participate in or manipulate the polls, saying it should ensure water-tight border surveillance and control

The directive came on a day the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sought the support of the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on logistics.

LIRS boss gets recognition

The Executive Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Ayodele Subair, has been conferred with the 2022 Public Sector Icon of the year.

This took place at the 11th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award held on January 27, 2023, in Lagos.

According to the organiser of the event, Vanguard Newspaper Limited, the LIRS boss, Subair, was conferred with a special award in recognition of his magic wand in the Lagos State tax revolution in the last seven years of being in charge.

Receiving the award, alongside some of the LIRS directors, Subair expressed gratitude to the management for finding him worthy to be selected for the honour.

I’ve capacity to tackle security challenges — APGA Presidential Candidate

Prof. Peter Umeadi, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) says he has the ability to tackle security challenges bedevilling the country.

Umeadi said this when he spoke at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) State of The Nation Dialogue in Abuja.

He said that he plans to adopt some measures including a holistic review of the security apparatus with special attention to the police to tackle the challenges.

