Today’s Headlines: Ashiru Calls More Witnesses To Challenge Uba Sani’s Victory, Court Threatens Emefiele Over $53m Debt

Ashiru Calls More Witnesses To Challenge Uba Sani’s Victory

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, on Wednesday called for more witnesses to testify against the victory of the incumbent Governor of state, Dr. Uba Sani at the election petition tribunal.

In a petition marked EPT/KD/Gov/4/23, Ashiru, the governorship candidate and his party are challenging Gov. Uba Sani’s victory at the poll based on alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act by the INEC and other corrupt practices.

A witness, Stephen Luka Bivan who appeared before the three-man panel of the tribunal headed by Justice Victor Owe, told the tribunal that he is knowledgeable of the BVA’s machine, being an ICT expert.

Court Threatens Emefiele With Arrest Warrant Over $53m unpaid judgement Debt

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over his failure to appear in court to explain circumstances surrounding the 53 million dollar-judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who ordered Emefiele to appear on the next adjourned date, said he was minded to exercise restraint in the proceeding to give the ex-CBN boss an opportunity to explain himself.

The development followed an intervention by Emefiele’s Counsel, Audu Anuga, SAN, praying the court to give his client another opportunity as they had been unable to reach him since the last order, directing him to appear in court.

Reps Reject Motion Seeking To Stop Increase In Price Of PMS

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a motion to stop increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and revert to the old price of N537 per liter.

Rather, the House resolved to investigate the sudden increase in the price of premium motor spirit and the resultant increase in transport fares across the country.

The House asked it’s committee propose palliative measures to be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The House said since it has already resolved to investigate the increase, it will amount to pre-empting the work of the investigative committee by ordering the suspension of the price increase.

In a motion of urgent public importance by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the House asked the group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari and oil marketers to appear before an ad hoc committee to explain the increase.

Otti Met Monumental Rot In Abia – Commissioner

The Commissioner who spoke when he received a delegation of Abia State Elders Consultative Forum in his office, said that but for God’s intervention, Abia would have completely been strangulated by those that held her to the jugular.

He revealed that what they had discovered so far in less than two months of Otti’s administration was enough to make someone lose his sleep.

According to him, only few individuals and their cronies have been milking the state dry while the rest of the people “were dying in the mist of plenty”.

He said that Abia was in a sorry-state and needed urgent surgery to breathe again.

” The truth of the matter is that we are in a terrible and precarious situation that if not for God, our state would have completely gone under.

” We thought it was bad but now that we are on saddle of leadership, we have seen the great rot that is in this state.

