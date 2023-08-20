Today’s Headlines: Asari-Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu; APC Will Soon Implode – Nabena

Asari-Dokubo Urges Patience With Tinubu

Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, congratulated the newly appointed ministers, particularly Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, now the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Engr. Dave Umahi, the former governor of Ebonyi State, now the Minister of Works.

He also encouraged Nigerians to exercise patience with the current federal government, as the president and his team work towards steering the national economy in the direction of progress.

In a statement, Dokubo-Asari stated, “I am pleased with the ministers and their portfolios. Individuals who have previously held political offices should prioritise national interests and assist President Bola Tinubu in his determined effort to reposition Nigeria.

“I urge Nigerians to be patient with the current federal government as the president and his team are striving to guide the national economy towards progress and development.”

APC Will Soon Implode – Nabena, ex-APC Spokesman

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, expressed disappointment regarding the quality of ministers assembled by President Bola Tinubu. He also criticized the ruling party’s deteriorating state, which he sees as turning into a haven for corrupt politicians. Nabena further pointed out how the performance of former President Muhammadu Buhari has vindicated his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

Additionally, he assessed the future and prospects of the ruling party under the leadership of former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Nabena challenged the relevant authorities to disclose who is overseeing the 450,000 barrels of crude oil allocated to the three defunct refineries originally intended to cover the landing cost of imported refined petroleum products. He shared his views in an interview with Sunday Sun.

Nov 11 guber poll crucial to future, survival of Imo – PDP

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the Imo State gubernatorial election on November 11, emphasized the election’s significance for the state’s survival. At the inauguration of the campaign council in Abuja, Lawal expressed confidence in the PDP’s victory.

He also stated that the opposition party’s goal is not only to secure victory in the governorship contest but also to provide the people of Imo with a fresh start. Lawal encouraged campaign team members to uphold PDP’s principles in their activities, while urging party members to unite for success in the November 11 election.

Similarly, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP candidate in the Imo governorship election, stressed during the event that the contest revolves around the future of Imo’s people, rather than himself or the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma. As the PDP national secretary, Anyanwu expressed confidence in winning the November 11 poll and believed Imo’s role was pivotal in the opposition party’s resurgence in the region.

Anyanwu added that Governor Lawal, hailing from a war-torn zone, holds the capability to lead the PDP to victory in Imo, given his past experience of defeating an incumbent governor.

Amb Wali to President Tinubu: You’re wrong in actions against Niger Republic

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali, has criticized the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government for giving an ultimatum to the junta in the Republic of Niger without proper consultations among the various countries.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, the former Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York highlighted that ECOWAS lacks the authority to engage in military action in Niger without United Nations authorization.﻿

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, while examining the relationship between Niger and Nigeria, revealed that the two nations are closely linked. He disclosed that the wife of the head of the junta rule in the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, is from Kangiwa in Kebbi State, Nigeria.﻿

Wali emphasized that engaging in conflict with Niger would essentially be a proxy war and advised ECOWAS to put aside pride and negotiate with the junta. The first Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also discussed the nation’s condition, stating that Nigeria has never witnessed as much looting as it did during the past eight years under Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, in the history of party politics.﻿

