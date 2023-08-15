Today’s Headlines: Asari-Dokubo: Tinubu Bars N’Delta Ex-agitators From Villa, No intention to hike fuel pump price – NNPCL breaks silence

Tinubu Bars N’Delta Ex-agitators From Aso Rock

There are strong indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has barred all ex-Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him in the presidential villa, Abuja.

Already, LEADERSHIP learned that requests for courtesy visits by notable militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich region to Tinubu in the villa have lately been disapproved by the presidency. It was gathered that the decision was taken in the aftermath of the visit to Tinubu by the leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujarhedeen Asari-Dokubo, on June 16 this year.

Asari-Dokubo, a die-hard and staunchest supporter of Tinubu, backed and supported the president in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election. It was gathered that Tinubu, in ordering the action, was disturbed by public utterances and actions of Asari-Dokubo in the aftermath of his visit to him days after he assumed the mantle of leadership of the country.

No intention to hike fuel pump price – NNPCL breaks silence

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has debunked claims making the round over an upward review of fuel pump prices nationwide.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

NNPC Limited disclosed this in a statement on Monday. The Company’s reaction is coming amid speculation of an upward review of fuel pump prices. The President of, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, had threatened to embark on strike without issuing a notice if the fuel pump price increases.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage and do not intend to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated. Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide”, the Company wrote. Recall that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria said that as long as Dollar continues to rise in the foreign exchange market, an upward increment of fuel price would be imminent.

It’s economic shutdown if petrol price rises again — Labour

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday threatened to shut down the economy without giving notice to the government, if the petrol pump price was increased again.

Source: Vanguard

It also raised alarm over the alleged hijack of the duties of the Ministry of Labour and Employment by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, and the Federal Ministry of Justice. But the Presidency in a swift reaction, said President Bola Tinubu is concerned about economic hardship in the country and is working hard to ameliorate the situation.

This is even as oil marketers yesterday in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to act urgently to halt the consistent slide in the value of the naira against the dollar, saying the development had significantly impacted the pump price of petrol. NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, issued the threat while responding to the advice of the Director, Trade Union Services, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Emmanuel Igbinosun, that Labour should explore the due process in its agitations before embarking on strike.

Niger:Get Ready For War, Army Chief Tells Troops

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, yesterday told troops of the country’s armed forces to disregard rumors being peddled around that the military has been given marching orders to invade the Niger Republic.

Source: Leadership

He however enjoined them to be combat-ready at all times, stressing that the Nigerian Army is ready to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity if the need arises. Lagbaja who was addressing troops of the 8 Division, Sokoto, advised that any information that does not emanate from Defence Headquarters is false and should be disregarded.

The army chief who spoke when he commissioned the newly built 8 Division assured the people of Sokoto State that the Nigerian Army will remain resolute in dealing with prevailing security threats across the country. He said the Nigerian Army is committed to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s marching orders to decisively deal with all security challenges facing the country.

