Today’s Headlines: Asari Dokubo speaks on Tinubu’s alleged election rigging; Tinubu Meets Senate President Akpabio

Asari Dokubo speaks on Tinubu’s alleged election rigging

former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has voiced his skepticism about the accusations of electoral rigging against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. In a recent interview, Dokubo expressed his wonderment whenever such claims are made, considering the power dynamics at play during the election.

Dokubo highlighted that the powerful forces in the country did everything in their capacity to ensure Tinubu’s defeat in the polls. He asserted that Tinubu’s name didn’t even appear on the ballot, leaving many to question how he could have possibly rigged an election he wasn’t officially contesting.

To support his stance, Dokubo pointed out the actions taken against key figures after the election results were announced. Tinubu’s alleged victory supposedly led to the arrest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman and the governor of the Central Bank. Such actions, according to Dokubo, indicated that the powers that be were not in favor of Tinubu’s win.

Furthermore, Dokubo claimed that the rigging was orchestrated extensively in Lagos State and Abuja, heavily favoring Tinubu’s opponents. Despite these alleged obstacles, Tinubu emerged victorious, leaving a profound impact on Nigeria’s political landscape.

“I wonder whenever they say Tinubu rigged the election, how can he when those in power did everything to make sure Asiwaju did not win the 2023 presidential election? That Asiwaju did not even appear on the ballot and in turn they allowed him to rig the election?

“If Asiwaju rigged the election will he be arresting the EFCC chairman and governor of the Central Bank if those in power rigged the election for him? The power that orchestrated the rigging in Lagos State and Abuja was heavily ready to prevent Tinubu from winning but at the end of the day, he won. Asiwaju’s victory has changed Nigeria.”

Tinubu Meets Senate President Akpabio

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is coming moments after the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly went into a frenzy while screening one of President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, Festus Keyamo.

Akpabio arrived the Villa around 2.25pm shortly after the Senate adjourned for a close-door session to determine the fate of the former Minister of State.

The ensuing rowdy session in the Senate was as a result of a motion that Keyamo’s nomination be stepped down.

The motion to suspend the screening was initiated by Darlington Nwokocha, a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District and was seconded another Senator from Abia, Enyinnaya Abaribe, a senator from Abia South Senatorial District.

Nwokocha accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and levelling allegations of corruption against the previous administration.

Niger Awaits Response After Defying Coup Ultimatum

Niger’s military rulers were on Monday in defiance of an ultimatum to restore the elected government as the threat of possible military intervention was still on the table.

No foreign forces were visible on the streets of the capital Niamey after the deadline came and went on Sunday, but the ECOWAS regional bloc has not yet responded publicly to the coup leaders’ recalcitrance.

A source close to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said an immediate military intervention to restore President Mohamed Bazoum is not being envisaged at this stage.

LIRS to host tax summit

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service has announced it will hold a summit with stakeholders in the revenue collection system in the local governments on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Lead Consultant of Korki &Associates, Kehinde Bamigbetan, noted that the event built on the achievements of the seminar, on professionalizing the revenue functions in local governments, sponsored by the LIRS last year. It disclosed that the summit would address the operations of the local government revenue committees, efficient revenue collection in the informal sector, and collaboration between the LIRS and local governments to harmonize taxes for taxpayers’ convenience.

The LIRS Chairman Mr Ayo Subair, it added, would give the keynote address. Other lead presenters at the summit are the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs . Kikelomo Abolarin, LIRS Director, Informal Taxation & Special Duties, Ms . Folashade Coker, and LIRS Revenue Manager, Mr.Segun Tijani.

