Today’s Headlines: As Gov, I Don’t Have New Naira Notes—Adeleke, Atiku Is North’s Candidate—Yakubu

As Gov I Don’t Have New Naira Notes—Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has lamented the unavailability of new naira notes in the state, saying even as the state helmsman, he did not have in his possession, the redesigned naira notes.

Source: Punch paper

The governor then urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to sanction commercial banks found to be hoarding money.

Adeleke spoke in his office, while receiving officials of the CBN, Osogbo branch in his office on Monday, decried increasing shortage of the new notes.

The governor also disclosed that he had been making efforts to douse tension and ensure safety of banks and the CBN state office.

Photos Credit: Google

Atiku Is North’s Candidate—Yakubu

A chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Muhammad Yakubu, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is the endorsed candidate of the north for Saturday’s presidential election.

Source: Punch paper

The PUNCH reports that the ACF through its Secretary-General, Murtala Aliyu, had, in a statement on Sunday, urged northerners and Nigerians to vote the candidate of their choice in the Saturday election.

The ACF had urged Northern voters to look out for a presidential candidate with clear and objective party manifestos and the character and track records of the candidates.

Presidential poll: Pastor Enenche officially asks followers to vote Peter Obi

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, Dr Paul Enenche has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the Saturday poll.

Source: Daily Post

The renowned man of God made this known in a post on his verified Facebook page on Monday.

Sharing a still image of himself, Bishop Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church and Obi, the fiery pastor urged followers to vote the former Anambra governor for integrity, authenticity, honesty.

Paying party agents at polling units not vote-buying – NNPP Spokesman

A spokesman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, said paying party agents on election duty is not voter-buying.

Source: Vanguard papers

Johnson stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s live programme, The 2023 Verdict, monitored by our correspondent.

The NNPP chieftain noted that part of the money realised from the purchase of forms “will be used on logistics on election days either to get your people to the collation center or what have you, to operate situation room, wifi, etc.”

