Today’s Headlines: Army Will Defend Nigeria’s Democracy At All Cost- COAS, Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja

Army Will Defend Nigeria’s Democracy At All Cost- COAS

Photo credit: channels television

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has declared that the Nigerian military will always defend the nation’s democracy at all costs using every constitutional means.

Lt. General Lagbaja spoke at the Passing Out Parade of officers of Executive Commission Course One of the Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State, on Saturday.

“He emphasized that the desire of every Nigerian is a flourishing, uninterrupted constitutional democratic governance, that promotes national values and the interest of every well-meaning Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation,” the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement.

(Photo credit: Google)

Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja

Photo credit: channels television

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum; the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); and its flag bearer for the 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar; on Saturday, met at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting.

PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; as well as other party stakeholders were present at the meeting. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed; were at the meeting.

Doctors

Stakeholders in the education sector including the West Africa Office of the Association of African Universities, AAU, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB and the National Universities Commission, NUC, have launched a Framework of Action for Accelerating Academic Excellence,FAAAE, in the Nigerian higher education system.

This was unveiled at a seminar jointly hosted by the AAU West Africa Office and JAMB and attended by Vice-Chancellors, VICBHE Module 7 participants and other stakeholders in higher education in Nigeria.

The AAU Ambassador for Higher Education for West Africa and former NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, who convened the one-day seminar, underscored the importance of accelerating academic excellence to national and regional development.

D’Tigress Win Fourth Consecutive Afro basket

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress have defeated Senegal to win the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship for the fourth consecutive time.

The Rena Wakama- led ladies defeated the 11-time African champions 84-74 to claim their sixth championship at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

The victory means that D’Tigress will now compete for a spot at the women’s basketball event of the 2024 Olympics.

TLucky (

)