Today’s Headlines: Army Intercept Truck Loaded With Cartridges Heading to Anambra From Mali; CBN Upgrades eNaira

Army Intercepts Truck Loaded With Live Cartridges Heading For Anambra

It was learnt that the truck was intercepted during a stop and search operation along the road.

The truck, exhibit and suspects were heading to Onitsha, Anambra State, southeast Nigeria, while the exhibit was conveyed through Idiroko international border and concealed in a truck.

The Army in a signal obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday, noted that the truck was carrying 720 cartons of red star live cartridges of 12 calibre containing 25 cartridges each, 250 packets of live cartridges of pellets (black) containing 10 cartridges each of the same calibre.

According to the signal, two suspects arrested were identified as Mr. Eric Sewirvor, a Ghanaian citizen and Mr. Lukman Sani from Ogun State.

CBN upgrades eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has upgraded the eNaira by introducing a chip-enabled Near Field Communication (NFC) device into the eNaira.

The NFC feature will enhance the use of the eNaira by Nigerians without smart phones or internet access.

NFC is a short-range high frequency wireless communication technology that enables the exchange of data between devices of over a 10 cm distance.

With the introduction of NFC, eNaira wallet owners can transact financial businesses with little or no human contact with the aid of tags attached to their phones.

Speaking at the University of Abuja, where officials of the CBN went to promote the eNaira’s adoption by tertiary institution students, Mr. Joseph Angaye, a Deputy Director at the bank, said the CBN has decided to ramp up the campaign to engage students in the use of the eNaira.

The eNaira, he said, will provide additional services that are not available in the system like facilitating payment even when there’s no network” which is why they have introduced the NFC feature.

Nigeria Confirms First Anthrax Case

The Federal Government has officially confirmed the first case of anthrax in the country.

A statement released by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Monday signed by Dr. Columba T. Vakuru , Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, said animals showing signs of a possible case of anthrax on a farm in Suleja, Niger State, were reported to the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria on July 14, 2023.

“The case was in a multi-specie animal farm comprising of cattle, sheep and goats located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna express way Suleja LGA Niger State, where some of the animals had symptoms including oozing of blood from their body openings – anus, nose, eyes and ears.

“A Rapid Response team comprising of federal and states One Health Professional Team visited the farm to conduct preliminary investigations and collected samples from the sick animals. Subsequent laboratory tests by the National Veterinary Research Institute laboratory confirmed the diagnosis, marking the first recorded case of anthrax in Nigeria in recent years,” the statement reads in part.

The federal government issued a warning to Nigerians weeks ago after learning of an anthrax outbreak in Northern Ghana where all infected animals had died.

Adeboye Reacts To Claims Of Getting Powers From Demons

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has responded to claims that his power originates from demonic forces within the Redemption Camp, which is the headquarters of the church.

During his sermon on Sunday, July 16th, he acknowledged hearing allegations about the origin of his power being demonic while pointing out that the statement was from a certain unnamed man.

In response, Pastor Adeboye stated that rather than directly responding to the individual making the claim, he chose to pray for them. In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian internet space, the cleric said, “Of recent I heard that somebody was talking, saying that Pastor Adeboye is getting the power he uses from some demons at Redemption Camp.

“Some people said, ‘aren’t you going to answer this one?’ But I said we should be praying because this man is committing the unpardonable sin when somebody begins to give the glory of the Holy Spirit to demons. That is what they said about Jesus. They said that he was casting out demons using the powers of demons. Then Jesus Christ said that the fellow is not only doomed in this world but the world to come.

Adeboye further stated during his sermon, “So when you hear somebody say that kind of thing, you should just pray for mercy for such a fellow. Even Jesus Christ had his red line. He said that if you sin against God the Father; you will be forgiven. If you sin against God the Son; you will be forgiven; but if you blaspheme against the Holy Spirit, then you are finished. As rich in mercy as God is, if you cross that red line, you are done for.”

light (

)