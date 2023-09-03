Today’s Headlines: Armed attacks: UNICAL students flee campus; He’s in lawful custody’ — police confirm arrest of publisher’s brother after petition by Fashola

Armed attacks: UNICAL students flee campus

Many University of Calabar students reportedly fled the campus following attacks by masked gunmen on the Malabor Republic hostels on Saturday night.

Many reportedly left on Sunday as they feared the gunmen would return.

The armed invasion happened around 9 p.m. on Friday and lasted over 30 minutes without campus security intervention.

According to the Malabites, the gunmen successfully seized several phones and money belonging to the students in Hall 4.

A victim, who gave her name as Helen Akpan, said, “The armed gang successfully operated in Room 228, 227, and 232, and was shooting sporadically. The sound of their guns struck fear and caused confusion.”

The unfortunate incident has instilled fear among numerous students and business proprietors in the Republic.

Findings showed that some of the students robbed were from various departments.

He’s in lawful custody’ — police confirm arrest of publisher’s brother after petition by Fashola

On August 10, Chike was reportedly arrested by some police officers in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Fashola was said to have written a petition against the entrepreneur about a report published by Reportera, a news established by Nnamdi Ibezim, the older brother of Chike.

In August, the platform published a report claiming that Fashola was drafting the presidential election tribunal verdict that would be handed to judges.

The former minister denied the claim and petitioned the inspector-general of police (IGP) over the “defamatory” report.

After Chike was picked up and detained, his brother accused the police of arrest by proxy.

But in a statement on Sunday, Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, said Chike has a case to answer over alleged “malicious publication, cyber bullying, and other related offences”.

Adejobi said the detention of the entrepreneur is “based on a court order”.

“Contrary to speculations, we affirm that Mr. Chike is in lawful custody based on a court order. And his detention is in connection with a prima facie case of malicious publication, cyber bullying, and other related offences that are still under investigation by the police,” the statement reads.

“The arrest and detention of individuals are carried out in strict adherence to legal procedures and respect for individual rights.

Woman Who Gave Birth In Ekiti Prison Regains Freedom

In a landmark judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on August 31, the court set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti, which convicted the woman to 4-year jail term for stealing.

The appellant was pregnant at the time the High Court verdict was delivered. She later delivered a baby inside the Correctional Centre facility.

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, who was moved by the woman’s plight, had taken steps to ensure that the welfare of the newborn and the mother were prioritized.

Dr. Olayemi-Oyebanji, also instructed her Gender Unit to ensure proper legal representation for the woman on appeal against the judgment of the High Court that convicted her.

In the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on 31st August 2023. The Court of Appeal set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court on the grounds that the Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to try the offense of stealing by virtue of Section 251 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

COAS Lays Wreath, Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes In Borno

﻿The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has laid a wreath in honour of officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price fighting terrorism and insurgency in defence of Nigeria.

The COAS laid the wreath at a Heroes Cenotaph in Mongunu, the Headquarters Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East tion HADIN KAI on Saturday as he continued his operational tour of the North East theatre of tions.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the COAS, while addressing combined troops of Sector 3 and the Hybrid Force. He stated that it is very significant to pay tribute and lay wreath in memory and honour of gallant officers and soldiers, who paid the supreme price to defend and extricate the North East from the strangulating hold of ISWAP/ Boko Haram terrorists.

He assured the troops that the transformation currently sweeping through the Nigerian Army in terms of proficient training, adequate equipment and welfare, will leave no army formation or unit untouched.

He added that amenities in Army Cantonments and Barracks will be revolutionized to bring succour to personnel and their families.

Akabest (

)