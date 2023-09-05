Today’s Headlines: Arewa youths stage protest, urge FG not to renew Tompolo’s pipeline surveillance contract; Niger NLC Rejects N110m Palliatives

Arewa youths stage protest, urge FG not to renew Tom Polo’s pipeline surveillance contract

Members of the Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative and the Arewa Youth Forum, on Monday, staged a protest at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Vanguard

They demanded that the Federal Government not renew a pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security, owned by Mr. Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo. Defying the presence of security operatives, the protestors called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to reconsider renewing the contract, citing rampant financial malfeasance associated with it.

Placards held aloft by protestors bore inscriptions such as ‘Tompolo’s Pipeline Surveillance Is a Fraud’, ‘President Tinubu, Please Save Nigeria from these Jackals’, and ‘Suspend and Probe NNPC Menchmen’. Comrade Musa Adebayo, the President of the Arewa Youth Congress, read a statement co-signed by Comrade Usman Saidu, President of the Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative.

Niger NLC Rejects N110m Palliatives

Following the announcement of N110 million palliatives for organized labor in Niger State, the body has unanimously resolved that the money should be used to augment a flat rate of N50,000 palliative each to civil servants in the state.

Source: Leadership

The chairman, of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Niger State, Comrade Abdulkarim Idris Lafene who stated this at a news conference yesterday said that instead of giving it to the organized labor money, the amount should be credited to the salary accounts of civil servants and retirees in both the state and local government councils sustainably for six months.

He noted that it was not logical that civil servants who are to be at the first line of those to be considered for palliatives were not considered and therefore directed workers in Niger State to boycott any the committee set up for the distribution of palliatives schedule to commence on tomorrow across the state

Tinubu departs Abuja for G-20 Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, departed Nigeria for India to attend the G-20 Summit upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

DAILY POST had reported that Tinubu planned to travel for the G20 summit. President Tinubu will deliver the keynote speeches at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable & Business Conference on the summit’s sidelines. – Meetings with top business leaders & captains of industry from Nigeria and India to attract partnerships and foreign investments in Nigeria by showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant investment opportunities through the lens of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

The President is expected to engage in Bilateral Engagements, including exclusive meetings with other world leaders to foster economic and trade collaborations. Tinubu will also share his thoughts on the G-20 summit with the theme, “One Earth-One Family-One Future”. The G-20 consists of countries that constitute 80 percent of the global GDP and house 60 percent of the world’s population, representing a powerhouse of economic opportunity and stability.

Protest: NANS tackles DSS, to storm UNILAG tomorrow

The National Association of Nigerian Students has warned the Department of State Services not to deter students from exercising their rights to protest, saying this is a universally recognized human right.

Source: Punch papers

The National Public Relations Officer of the union, Giwa Temitope, was reacting to the statement made by DSS that some politicians were mobilizing student leaders for violent protest against the Federal Government over socioeconomic matters. “Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilizing unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action,” the spokesperson for the security agency, Peter Afunanya stated on Monday.

PUNCH Online reported last week that a group, Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike, revealed that it would protest against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Backing the move, the NANS PRO, in a statement sent to our correspondent on Tuesday, said the student body would be storming UNILAG for the protest and urged the DSS not to infringe on the rights of students.

FG to include families of injured, fallen soldiers in the Social register

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to include families of wounded and fallen soldiers in the national social register and its poverty alletion programs.

Source: Punch papers

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Dr. Betta Edu, made this known during a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, on Monday, in Abuja. Edu expressed the need to support the families of deceased soldiers. She said, ”We want to expand our social register to accommodate military personnel that have either been wounded or affected by war even soldiers that left their families behind.

“We need this data from the military so that we can have them captured under the social register,” she said. The minister said she was at the defense headquarters to solicit the support of the Nigerian military to tackle humanitarian crises across the country. “Alleting humanitarian crises and poverty is the top most of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

