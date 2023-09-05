Today’s Headlines: Arewa youths stage protest in NNPCL HQ in Abuja, 6 Died In Ondo Road Accident

Arewa youths stage protest, urge FG not to renew Tom Polo’s pipeline surveillance contract

Members of the Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative and the Arewa Youth Forum, on Monday, staged a protest at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) headquarters in Abuja.

They demanded that the Federal Government not renew a pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security, owned by Mr. Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo. Defying the presence of security operatives, the protestors called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to reconsider renewing the contract, citing rampant financial malfeasance associated with it.

Placards held aloft by protestors bore inscriptions such as ‘Tompolo’s Pipeline Surveillance Is a Fraud’, ‘President Tinubu, Please Save Nigeria from these Jackals’, and ‘Suspend and Probe NNPC Menchmen’. Comrade Musa Adebayo, the President of the Arewa Youth Congress, read a statement co-signed by Comrade Usman Saidu, President of the Northern Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative.

6 Die In Ondo Road Accident

No fewer than six persons lost their lives while one was injured in a fatal road accident in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred along Akure-Owo Road, involved one red Man Diesel Truck and one gray Toyota Sienna marked FFN 310 PU. The accident occurred at about 1:39 pm about 3km away from Akure Airport. Confirming the accident in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Ondo State Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Ezekiel SonAllah, said six male adults died while one female adult was injured out of the seven persons involved in the incident.

SonAllah attributed the causes of the accident to speed violation (SPV), wrongful overtaking (WOV), and loss of control (LOC). The FRSC commander disclosed that the items recovered from the scene of the accident included money and phones. According to him, the items had been handed over to the police operatives from Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

100 days: Tinubu inherited battered economy – FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu inherited a battered economy but changed the narrative within his 100 days in office.

While describing the fuel subsidy removal as “a Sword of Damocles that hung over Nigeria for decades”, the FG said that although the challenges had been tough, the President has planted seeds of national transformation, growth, and all-around development.

“This period may be challenging, but the President has planted the seeds of national transformation, growth, and all-round development. Our appeal to Nigerians and the labor unions is to continue to support the government and show more understanding. We must continue to work hard and confidently press forward to the glory of a greater Nigeria”, the FG said.

NLC strike: Power outage in Abuja as electricity workers down tools

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, on Tuesday, said the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress has caused a power outage in the state.

A statement by the AEDC management posted on Twitter advised residents of Abuja to find ways of managing the outage pending the restoration of power. “We are aware of the general power outage being experienced across our franchise due to enforcement by NLC of the 2-day warning strike embarked upon by the labor union.

We apologize for any inconvenience you may be experiencing as a result of this, as we continue our engagement with key stakeholders toward minimizing the impact of the strike on our customers. “In the meantime, we recommend that you take necessary precautions to manage the outage effectively. Kindly unplug sensitive electronic devices and appliances from power sources pending the restoration of power. P

