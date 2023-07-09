Today’s Headlines: Arewa leader urges Tinubu to appoint Senator Abe minister; Plateau: Residents protest fresh attack in Mangu

Arewa leader urges Tinubu to appoint Senator Abe minister

Arewa leader in the south Alhaji Musa Saidu has enjoined President Bola Tinubu to appoint Senator Magnus Abe from Rivers state a minister in his cabinet.

Saidu made the appeal in a chat with the Vanguard, saying that as one who campaigned and voted for President Tinubu at the last presidential election it was in order for him to advise the President.

He said Senator Abe has been a passionate supporter of Mr President , adding that he voted and mobilized massive votes for President Tinubu at the last election.

He said Senator Abe only left the All Progressives Congress, APC, to pursue his gubernatorial ambition in another party when a former minister in the party frustrated his emergence as the APC’s guber candidate in the state.

He said even though Senator Abe left the APC he still used his new platform to allegedly rally support for President Tinubu.

Plateau: Residents protest fresh attack in Mangu

Residents of Sabon Gari, Mangu Halle in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State have protested the Saturday night killing of not less than 15 people in the community and called on security agents to take on the attackers who they say are Fulanis.

Recall that at about 10.30 pm on Saturday, armed men invaded Farin Kasa, Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in the Mangu District of the Mangu LGA, killed some people and burnt many houses even as Churches were closed on Sunday morning in the affected communities and environs.

The people raised concerns about food security as sustained attacks in the last two months have left over 200 people dead, thousands displaced and unable to go to the farm as herders graze freely on farmlands in the deserted communities.

Reports have it that the leader of the Mwaghavul youths, Sunday Dankaka was also attacked but he survived and is being treated in a hospital.

Mbappe slams ‘divisive’ PSG amid contract standoff

Kylian Mbappe has labelled his club Paris St Germain as ‘divisive’, amid a contract standoff between the player and the French champions.

Relationship between PSG and Mbappe broke down last month after the French forward said he would not renew his contract which expires at the end of next season, meaning he can leave for free in June 2024.

If he runs down his contract PSG would be unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros ($197 million) they spent to sign him.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said they will not let him go for free.

Photo: Police arrest suspected cultist, recover pistol in Lagos

The tives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) said it has arrested a suspected cultist in the state.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed this in a statement its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested with a with a pistol in the early hours of Frida in Ikoyi and recovered one semiautomatic pistol, four live ammunition and one hat with cult insignia from him.

The statement reads, “After the driver had brought the car to a stop, one of the occupants offered the officers some money, which they declined, rather insisting on searching the vehicle.

