Today’s Headlines: Appoint FCT Indigene As Minister, Reps Tell Tinubu, Air Force Flies Out Ex-CAS

Appoint FCT Indigene as Minister, Reps tell Tinubu

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

There has been wide agitation by the indigenous people of the FCT for a fair representation in the Federal Executive Council with the appointment of an indigene as Minister.

While there has always been a Minister for the FCT, no indigene of the Territory has ever been appointed into the Federal cabinet as Minister.

Adopting a resolution on a motion sponsored by Hon. Abdulrahman Ajiya and Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, the House asked the President to comply with the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the ministerial slot for FCT indigenes in the Federal Executive Council.

Photo Credit: Google

Air Force flies out ex-CAS

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday, flew out of service, the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Amao was replaced as Chief of Air Staff by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, a development that led to his immediate retirement from service.

Bayelsa: Diri warns troublemakers in Nembe kingdom

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has warned those fomenting trouble and beating the drums of war in Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of the state to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, when members of the Nembe Se Congress paid him a courtesy visit on Friday, Diri stated that government will not fold its arms and watch a few individuals disturb the peace of the Nembe kingdom, particularly in the Bassambiri community.

NDLEA Probes Delta Shooting Incident Involving Officers

Photo Credit: Leadership

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it was investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid of a drug joint at Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta State capital, where unfortunately a young person was hit by a stray bullet as a result of which he eventually died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Agency in a statement on Saturday signed by its Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has, after receiving initial briefings from the Delta State command, set up a panel of top officials from the national headquarters in Abuja to immediately proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident with a view to establishing the actual facts of the case.

Stand firm against military coups, Tinubu tells UN

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

President Tinubu, who made the call in Nairobi, Kenya, also called on African leaders to respect democracy, the rule of law, ensure political stability and disincentivize coup d’etat on the continent.

﻿In his statement at a high-level event organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on the margins of Fifth Mid-Year African Union (AU) Coordination Meeting, the President urged African military institutions and states to recognize and respect the need for democratic renewal.

