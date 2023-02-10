This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Appeal Court sacks Abacha as Kano PDP gov candidate, Atiku Campaign Council Postpones Rally In Rivers

Appeal Court Sacks PDP Candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has sacked Mohammed Abacha as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state.

The court on Friday set aside the judgment of a High Court that recognised Abacha as the PDP standard bearer in the state.

The court also ordered that Sadiq Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, remained the valid governorship candidate.

Atiku Campaign Council Postpones Rally

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers has rescheduled its campaign Rally slated to hold on the 11 February to 14, February, 2023.

Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, spokesperson for the Campaign Council announced the shift in date in a press statement.

He added that the rally will hold at 9am, but did not disclose the venue in the statement.

He said that the venue will be communicated to members of the public soon as possible.

Kano Govt Sues FG Over Naira Redesign Policy

The Kano State Government on Thursday evening filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court in respect of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Kano State Attorney General, through his Counsel, Sunusi Musa, SAN, is asking the apex court to declare that the President Muhammadu Buhari cannot unilaterally direct the CBN to recall the now-old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes without recourse to the Federal Executive Council and National Economic Council, respectively.

The Kano government is praying a mandatory order seeking a reversal of the Federal Government policy to recall the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes from circulation due to the policy affecting the economic well-being of over 20 million Kano citizens.

Late Emir Of Kano Prayed For Me To Be Nigeria’s President – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, gave his seal of approval for him to become Nigeria’s President with prayers.

Atiku stated this on Thursday during a visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, pledging to do all in his power to uphold the late Emir’s legacy if elected as the country’s President.

During the visit, Atiku expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and spoke highly of the late Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, whom he referred to as a great leader and a father figure to many Nigerians.

