Today’s Headlines: Appeal Court Affirms Lamidi Apapa As Labour Party National Chairman, Sacks Abure, Tinubu In Meeting With Islamic Leaders

Appeal Court Affirms Lamidi Apapa As Labour Party National Chairman, Sacks Abure

Source: Sahara Reporters

The Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State has sacked Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The court in a ruling on Thursday recognised Lamido Apapa as the authentic national chairman of the party.

The court also nullified the candidacy of the governorship candidates who emerged from Abure-led faction of the party, including Senator Athan Achonu who was in the running to contest in the next election in Imo state.

The court ordered electoral body Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise the governorship candidates of the party who emerged from Apapa-led faction in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states and publish their names.

The leadership tussle between Abure and Apapa has been going back and forth.

Tinubu In Meeting With Islamic Leaders

Source: The Nation

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders, (Ulama), led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The group of Islamic leaders recently offered to interface with the coup leaders in the Niger Republic on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), got the approval and actually interacted with the junta’s head, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The Ulammas are meeting President Tinubu, who is the chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, at the Presidential Villa to brief him on the outcome of their visit to Niger over the political situation in the country.

Algeria Sends Envoy To Niger For Talks On Coup Crisis

Source: Channel TV

Algeria said it sent a senior official to neighbouring Niger on Thursday to pursue a diplomatic initiative following a coup that has sparked threats of regional military intervention.

The foreign ministry’s secretary general, Lounes Magramane, “will be visiting” Niger on Thursday, the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Niger’s Voice of the Sahel radio station later said he met members of the military-appointed government, including Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, Defence Minister Salifou Mody, Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare and Justice Minister Alio Daouda.

The visit comes a day after Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf began a tour of West African countries in a bid to find a solution in a crisis in which Algiers firmly opposes any military intervention.

Tinubu Blames Chicago University Clerk For Anomalies, ‘Blatant Irregularities’, ‘Appearance Of Differences’ On Academic Certificate

Source: Sahara Reporters

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has said that the clerk at Chicago State University (CSU) created appearance differences in his certificate with several unfortunate errors in the diploma certificate issued in response to the subpoena by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) requesting Tinubu’s files with the university.

Tinubu said the university is responsible for ‘blatant irregularities’ that characterised a certificate the school reprinted in his name, saying that the unnamed clerk of the CSU “unfortunately” made the errors regarding the dates the school stated on his certificate and when he actually graduated, thereby creating “the appearance of differences.”

President Tinubu’s statement was filed on Wednesday by his counsel as part of his argument before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, The People’s Gazette reports.

