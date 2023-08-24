Today’s Headlines: Appeal Court Affirms Lamidi Apapa As Labour Party National Chairman, Sacks Abure, Akande, Omisore, others hail Tinubu over Oyetola’s appointment

Appeal Court Affirms Lamidi Apapa As Labour Party National Chairman, Sacks Abure

The Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State has sacked Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The court in a ruling on Thursday recognised Lamido Apapa as the authentic national chairman of the party.

The court also nullified the candidacy of the governorship candidates who emerged from Abure-led faction of the party, including Senator Athan Achonu who was in the running to contest in the next election in Imo state.

The court ordered electoral body Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise the governorship candidates of the party who emerged from Apapa-led faction in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states and publish their names.

The leadership tussle between Abure and Apapa has been going back and forth.

Akande, Omisore, others hail Tinubu over Oyetola’s appointment

Former interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing the immediate past Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said the appointment has rekindled the hope of Osun State residents.

Akande spoke during a reception in honour of the new minister yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “I congratulate Osun State that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria agreed to honour our state by appointing a minister in the personality of Adegboyega Oyetola.

Ation Ministry Needs Someone With Stable Mind, Not Keyamo – Rafsanjani

The Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, has said that the Ation Ministry needs a minister with stable mind.

Auwal Rafsanjani stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said Festus Keyamo is a hot tempered person whose action can even create chaos.

On Monday President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in his ministers including Kayamo.

But during the interview, Rafsanjani said, “I think President Bola Ahmed Tinubu brought Festus Keyamo just to disgrace him. After attacking and challenging Tinubu over documents, Tinubu appointed him as spokesperson.

Tinubu’s Cabinet: Battle For Youth Ministerial Slot Hots Up In APC

Stakeholders and the youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are campaigning vigorously for their preferred candidates to fill the existing vacancy in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

The office of Minister of Youth is currently vacant following the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development by the president a few days ago.

Sequel to this, a Forum of State APC Youth Leaders in a letter dated August 21, 2023, addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanded the president to allow his son, Seyi Tinubu to handle the issue of who emerges the Minister of Youth.

The letter signed by 32 state youth leaders of the APC also rejected the endorsement of the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, for the ministerial slot by the deputy national youth leader, Jamaludeen Kabir, and zonal leaders, Oluwaseun Oguntade and Mogaji Olatunde.

