Today’s Headlines: Appeal Court Affirms Apapa As Labour Party National Chairman, Sacks Abure, Tinubu, Jibrin hail Sultan at 67

Appeal Court Affirms Lamidi Apapa As Labour Party National Chairman, Sacks Abure

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

The Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State has sacked Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The court in a ruling on Thursday recognised Lamido Apapa as the authentic national chairman of the party.

Photo Credit: Google

The court also nullified the candidacy of the governorship candidates who emerged from Abure-led faction of the party, including Senator Athan Achonu who was in the running to contest in the next election in Imo state.

The court ordered electoral body Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise the governorship candidates of the party who emerged from Apapa-led faction in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states and publish their names.

The leadership tussle between Abure and Apapa has been going back and forth.

Tinubu, Jibrin hail Sultan at 67

Photo Credit: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu and the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, have felicitated with Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar who will turn 67, today, August 24, 2023.

Tinubu in a statement released by the State House on Wednesday noted that “The moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi Order, who also serves as Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (Society for the Support of Islam) and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

“President Tinubu acknowledges the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country, and beyond, personally traveling, intervening, mediating, and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.”

“As the revered former military officer, who served the nation meritoriously, clocks 67, the President believes his wealth of experience will continuously be an asset for the steady progress of the nation with a particular emphasis on bridging religious, ethnic, and cultural divides.”

Our expectations from the new AGF —Senior lawyers

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Attorney-General of the Federation, who is also the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has just resumed office.

He is also a key member of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, being a Minister of Justice in the Government of the Federation.

He is the chief legal adviser to the government on sundry legal matters. The office of the AGF is the only ministerial position created by the constitution with its duties of office clearly spelt out. No other ministerial office is so created by the constitution. Prince Fagbemi, during the week, took over as the 24th AGF. In this piece, senior lawyers in the country spoke on what they expect of him in the next four years.

Those who spoke include Chief Awa Kalu, SAN; Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; Nigerian Bar Association, NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN; Prof. Sam Erugo, SAN; Dr Kayode Ajulo; Mr Adesoji Peters, and Muritala Abdul-Rasheed, SAN.

Two fatally injured, 37 rescued as Abuja plaza collapses

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A two-storey plaza located at Lagos street, Garki Village in the Garki District of the nation’s capital, Abuja has collapsed.

Vanguard gathered that the building collapsed late Wednesday night amid heavy downpour.

So far, 37 people have been rescued, with two of them “fatally injured” injured, emergency officials said.

They said rescue operations had been slow over the night as there was no immediate access to an excavator and rescue efforts were purely manual.

Confirming the development, Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA, Dr Abbas Idriss said 37 persons had so far been rescued at the scene of the collapsed structure.

He said the victims have been evacuated to various medical facilities in Abuja.

“Thirty Seven persons have so far been rescued and evacuated to hospital, others reportedly still trapped. Rescue team and others are on ground. Rescue operations on but slowly due to ongoing rain”. They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble”, he added.

