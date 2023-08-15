Today’s Headlines: Appeal Court Affirms Abure as LP National Chairman ; Suspected Cultist Confessed Killing Six Persons –Police

Appeal Court Affirms Abure as LP National Chairman

The Court of Appeal in Benin City, Edo State, has confirmed Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), according to THE SUN.

In the case of Mr. Lucky Shaibu v. Julius Abure & 5 ORS (Appeal No: CA/B/93/2023), Justices Theresa Ngolika Abadua, Fatima Akinbami, and Sybil Nwaka-Gbagi unanimously dismissed the appellant’s appeal.

LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that Lucky Shauibu, claiming to be a member of Ward 3 Executive in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, had suspended Abure. However, Justice Abadua’s lead judgment upheld the decision of the High Court of Edo State. It was affirmed that one person cannot suspend the national chairman of the Labour Party in accordance with Article 13 and 17 of the Party’s Constitution and the Electoral Act of 2022, especially when the party has labeled the appellant as unknown.

Abure praised the judgment and the team of justices who upheld justice in the case. He also expressed gratitude to his dedicated legal team led by GC Igbokwe, SAN.

Igbokwe, on his part, commended the judgment, deeming it sound, courageous, and unquestionable. He reiterated that Abure remains the national chairman of LP until the party convention is held.

Suspected Cultist Confessed Killing Six Persons –Police

THE PUNCH newspaper reports that a suspected cultist, Lukman Shonubi, also known as Tinny, has admitted to killing at least six individuals after being tracked down and apprehended by the Ogun State Police Command.

The individual, reportedly a leader of the Eiye Confraternity, had been under police investigation prior to his arrest.

According to the state command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, Tinny was apprehended based on intelligence from the state’s So Safe Corps. The suspect, who had been sought by the command, was causing a disturbance at an event in an attempt to distract and rob unsuspecting victims.

Odutola explained that the suspect was apprehended at the event, where he confessed to committing six murders and stealing items such as handbags, phones, an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, a power bank, and approximately N300,000 in cash.

During a search at his hideout, authorities recovered items including a locally made gun from the suspect’s residence. The command emphasized that it is actively working to capture other members of Tinny’s gang.

Promote Unity, Equity With Your Appointments, Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

According to THE SUN newspaper, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndígbo has urged President Bola Tinubu to promote unity and equity in the country, ensuring that every ethnic nationality is given fair representation in his administration.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of the apex Igbo group, issued a statement in Awka yesterday, expressing concerns about the ongoing marginalization of various ethnic groups in Nigeria. He specifically criticized Tinubu’s recent appointment of ministerial nominees, stating that the president’s selection was unjust to the South East, as only five persons were nominated compared to other zones which had between nine and ten ministers.

The Ohanaeze leader lamented that the South East’s history of having only five states during the military era, while others had a minimum of six, has contributed to the ill-treatment of the zone. He clarified that the current administration was not solely responsible for this situation but appealed to Tinubu to play a role in rectifying and restoring justice, equity, and fairness.

Army Condemns Misconduct as Soldiers, LASTMA Officials Clash

The Nigerian Army has announced a campaign to promote traffic compliance among its officers, following an incident where a group of unidentified soldiers, numbering at least five, attacked a Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) official on Monday.

A 31-second viral video depicted the soldiers, some with scarves concealing their identities, along with two civilians, one of whom also masked his face, assaulting a LASTMA official. Despite the official’s pleas for leniency, one soldier was captured kicking him repeatedly with his boot. The attack continued until the officials fled the scene, leaving the LASTMA representative on the ground with a torn uniform.

A separate 16-second video showed a LASTMA official forcibly removing a soldier from the front seat of a commercial bus and striking him with a stick. The cause of this altercation remains unclear, and its connection to the earlier incident remains uncertain.

Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, acknowledged the need to educate soldiers about obeying traffic laws. The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army’s spokesperson, Olabisi Ayeni, mentioned that an investigation into the incident was underway.

LASTMA’s spokesperson, Taofeek Adebayo, confirmed the authenticity of Monday’s video and indicated that LASTMA would provide a response in due course.

