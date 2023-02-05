Today’s Headlines: Apostle Suleman Advises Nigerians, Naira Scarcity Protest Stalls Obi’s Oyo Parley

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Apostle Suleman Advises Nigerians

A renowned Nigerian Clergy and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has advised Nigerians to protect their votes during the forthcoming general elections.

The clergyman gave the advice his official Twitter handle, made available to newsmen by a media rapporteur, Seunmanuel Faleye.

Fuel, Naira Scarcity Protest Stalls Obi’s Ibadan Parley

The protest over scarcity of fuel and new naira notes rocking some parts of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday stalled the appearance of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at a forum.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that Obi was billed to attend a presidential parley organised by the South-West Development Stakeholders Forum at Jogor Events Centre in Ibadan.

CSOs Cry Out Over Hardships In Borno

The Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno has cried out over the hardships being experienced by the people in getting the new naira notes.

It urged the government to adopt more salutary measures to ease the burden faced by ordinary Nigerians in the ongoing currency swap.

FG Targets N250bn Revenue From Excise Duty In 2023

Amid a revenue crunch, the Federal Government has targeted raising N250.09bn from excise duty in 2023 as a ble solution.

This was according to the latest 2023 fiscal framework document seen by DAILY POST.

Terrorists Attack On Katsina Vigilantes Horrific- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje Forest in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, saying it is horrific.

The insurgents ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading to the loss of many lives.

