Today’s Headlines: Apologise For ‘Insulting’ Gov Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom PDP Tells Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari Appoints Awolowo AFCFTA C’ttee Secretary

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Apologise For ‘Insulting’ Gov Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom PDP Tells Tinubu

Photo credits:Leadership

The Akwa Ibom State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation has asked the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to immediately apologise to the state for insulting and denigrating the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

It accused the former Lagos State governor of making what it called derisively contrived remarks against Governor Emmanuel and the State during the APC presidential campaign rally in Uyo, the state capital, on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari Appoints Awolowo AFCFTA C’ttee Secretary

Photo credits:Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for a tenure of four years with effect from 19th December, 2022.

As secretary, Awolowo is expected to provide direction to the National Action Committee on the AfCFTA for effective coordination of relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of Nigeria’s strategic national interest.

LIRS boss gets recognition

Photo credits: Punchng

The Executive Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Ayodele Subair, has been conferred with the 2022 Public Sector Icon of the year.

This took place at the 11th edition of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award held on January 27, 2023, in Lagos.

According to the organiser of the event, Vanguard paper Limited, the LIRS boss, Subair, was conferred with a special award in recognition of his magic wand in the Lagos State tax revolution in the last seven years of being in charge.

Receiving the award, alongside some of the LIRS directors, Subair expressed gratitude to the management for finding him worthy to be selected for the honour.

Imo: We will submit evidence of those carrying out killings to embassies – CUPP

Photo credits:Daily post

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has claimed it has evidence of those sponsoring and perpetrating the killings in Imo State.

CUPP says beginning from Wednesday, it would submit the alleged evidence to the embassies of the international communities in the country.

The group, in a press conference addressed by its coordinator, Imo Ugochinyere in Abuja on Wednesday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma to order, warning that the governor may throw the country’s democracy overboard.

Photo credits:Google

Officialnews1 (

)