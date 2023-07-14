Presidential poll: APM’s petition against our victory worthless – Tinubu, APC

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Friday reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Allied People’s Movement against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The party is seeking the nullification of president Tinubu’s victory on the grounds that his running mate, Kashim Shettma, was not qualified to contest having allegedly engaged in double nomination.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five member panel announced its decision after parties adopted their final written addresses.

Justice Tsammani said judgment is reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.

He added that the court plans to deliver judgment in the petition by the APM the same day with those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)/Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi/Labour Party (LP).

The APM in its petition listed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC, Tinubu, Shettma and Kabir Masari (who acted as APC’s placeholder before Shettma’s nomination), as respondents.

They were represented in court by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) for president Tinubu and Shettima, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Steven Adehi (SAN) led INEC’s team, Roland Otaru (SAN) represented Masari, while Andrew Malgwi represented the APM.

Photo credit: Google

346 Killed In 8 Plateau LGAs

Photo Credit: Leadership

At least, 346 people have been killed in eight local governments of Plateau State within a period of three months.

The revelation is the situation the people in the affected areas have been witnessing in Plateau State, particularly in Mangu local government area where there have been sustained attacks since April 17, 2023 till date.

Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation disclosed this in a statement he issued yesterday in which it appealed to all the stakeholders to stop the blame game and ensure the return of peace in the state.

In the statement personally signed by its president, Rev Gideon Para-Mallam, the foundation said, “A total number of People killed in Plateau State from April 17th-July 10th 2023 is 346 people in eight local governments within a short period of time.”

Insisting that it is time for peace concerning the Mangu killings, the foundation notes that on Sunday, July 9, 2023, around 9:00 pm, eight people were killed in Farin Lamba in Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Para-Mallam states that one woman, a 2-year-old baby and six young men riding their motorbikes and conveying their passengers, even as gunmen came on a killing mission and not finding those they targeted, they started killing those on the highways.

10 killed in Kwara multiple auto crash

Ten people were reported killed in a fatal multiple auto accident on Thursday night in Ile Pupa area along Jebba-Bode Saadu expressway, Kwara State.

The Tribune newspaper gathered that the road traffic crash was caused by wrong overtaking and speed violations.

It was also gathered that three vehicles were involved in the crash, and the victims of the auto crash included seven male adults, one female adult, and two female children.

The incident, which happened at about 6:30 p.m., involved a total of 17 persons, including 12 male adults, two female adults, one male child, and two female children.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the three vehicles involved in the accident were a petroleum tanker, a Toyota Corolla car, and a Volkswagen Sharan vehicle.

The particulars of the three vehicles involved were given as a private green-coloured Volkswagen Sharan vehicle with registration number AKD733FX and a private Toyota Corolla gold-coloured car with registration number GWA22DD, while the driver’s name was identified as Oladokun Waheed.

NYSC begs Oborevwori to provide ambulance for orientation camp

Photo credit:

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Delta State on Friday appealed to the state government to provide an ambulance for the Orientation Camp at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The provision of an ambulance for the camp, according to the state coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Also Olusegun, would facilitate the movement of emergency health cases to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Asaba.

Olusegun made the appeal during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members posted to the state.

The NYSC coordinator who thanked the government and people of Delta for their unflinching support to the scheme, stressed that the ambulance has become imperative in view of the growing population of corps members and the proximity to a tertiary healthcare facility.

He also appealed to the government to complete all ongoing projects in the camp.

Olusegun who said the camp opened on July 12, disclosed that as at the time of the ceremony, a total of 1,230 corps members comprising 540 males and 690 females had been registered.

Venomnews (

)