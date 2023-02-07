Today’s Headlines: APC‘ll Win 2023 General Election -Fashola, Ortom shuns Atiku campaign, Ayu slams gov.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC ‘ll win 2023 election – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress will sweep the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of Lagos State disclosed this when he was featured as a guest on Channels’ TV political programme ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night.

Fashola’s optimism is coming barely 19 days before the presidential election.

According to him, the election is a game of numbers that the members of the ruling APC understand so well.

This is even as he noted that the SWOT analysis carried out on the major candidates contesting with his party’s flag bearer has shown wed that they would coast home to victory.

A SWOT analysis is a strategic planning and management technique used to identify the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of a business or project competition.

Ortom shuns Atiku campaign, Ayu slams gov.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the state were absent at the campaign rally of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Benue is being controlled by PDP with the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, hailing from the state.

Leading the campaign rally for Atiku in the state are former governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, former president of the Senate, David Mark, and the three senators representing Zone A, B and C; Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro, were in attendance.

Also, the party governorship candidate and his deputy, Titus Uba and John Ngbede, respectively, and some state working committee members attended the rally.

Speaking at the rally, Ayu appealed to Ortom, who had not shown support for Atiku, to join hands with the party to be able to rescue the country.

Ayu said that he met with one of the G-5 governors, the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, two days ago and also urged him to work with them.

14 political parties will boycott elections if CBN shifts naira swap deadline, says AA chairman

Fourteen out of the 18 registered political parties have reportedly threatened to boycott the general election if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extends the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

The apex bank fixed February 10 as the deadline for the use of old naira notes.

The CBN had initially fixed January 31 as the deadline but shifted it as many Nigerians were unable to access the new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes.

Kenneth Udeze spoke on Monday at a press conference by the Forum of Chairmen of Nigerian Political Parties and the Forum of Candidates for the 2023 General Election.

Udeze, who is the national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), said the deadline already fixed by the apex bank must not be shifted.

“We hereby announce our resolution that at least 14 0f the 18 political parties in Nigeria will not be interested in the 2023 general election and indeed we shall withdraw all our participation from the electoral process if these currency policies are suspended or cancelled or if the deadline is further shifted,” Udeze said.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had also asked the CBN not to extend the deadline for the swap of the old notes.

Nigerians protest at UI gate over fuel, naira scarcity.

Scores of protesters, who identified themselves as concerned Nigerians yesterday, took to major roads in Ibadan metropolis, Oyo State to express anger over the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

The protest, which took off at the Main Gate of the University of Ibadan (UI), spread to other areas in Ibadan.

Soldiers and police officers were deployed to the UI Main Gate to forestall a breakdown of law and order and to direct traffic.

The security agents on ground also ordered transporters to remove leaves from their vehicles and Okada.

The security operatives were also seen at different points on major routes in Ibadan metropolis.

The leader of the protesters, Solomon Emiola said Nigerians have been subjected to hardship, as they were unable to go about daily activities, hence the protest.

