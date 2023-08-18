Today’s Headlines: APC’ll rule Nigeria for 60 years, says ex-Kaduna Speaker; Uzodimma, Okorocha meet Tinubu in Aso Rock

APC’ll rule Nigeria for 60 years, says ex-Kaduna Speaker

The immediate-past Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, on Thursday, boasted that the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has what it takes to make the ruling party remain in government for more than 60 years.

Zailani made the statement when he led a delegation of former House of Representatives members on a solidarity visit to Ganduje at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Thursday.

The development isn coming barely 15 years after a former National Chairman of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party, Vincent Ogbulafor, made a similar controversial statement.

The now late Chief Ogbulafor had boasted that the PDP was poised to rule the country for at least 60 years because of the good policies and programmes of the party.

But the PDP government under then President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated in the 2015 presidential election, seven years after Ogbulafor’s prediction.

Zailani, however, believed the ruling APC under the new leadership of Ganduje could stand the test of time.

Uzodimma, Okorocha meet Tinubu in Aso Rock

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and a former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha on Thursday came together to the Presidential Villa, to meet with President Bola Tinubu.

Uzodimma and Okorocha, who have become political enemies in recent times arrived the State House about 6:07 pm alongside the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

However, in less than five minutes, the trio came out in company of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the President had already left the office before their arrival.

The trio of Ganduje, Uzodimma and Okorocha also went to Vice President Kashim Shettima’s office.

A presidency source said that the APC Party Chairman, Alhaji Ganduje may take Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, his estranged party man Okorocha and Governor Sanwo-Olu to the President residence.

FG begins minsters-designate documentation Saturday

The documentation on the newly-appointed ministers will commence on Saturday.

The exercise is expected to end on Sunday, August 20.

In a statement on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri, the ministers were urged to come with their curriculum vitae, birth certificate/declaration of age, two passport photographs, among others.

“Ministers-designate are to please note that their documentation will take place at the Conference Room, General Services Office, Second Floor, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation from 10 am to 4pm on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday 20.

Each minister-designate is to provide the names of their three guests during the documentation process for access to the venue,” the statement said.

The portfolios for the 45 minister-designates confirmed by the Senate were revealed on Wednesday.

The ministers are expected to be sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

No instant solutions to Nigeria’s problems —Tinubu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu was brutally frank, yesterday, telling Nigerians that there are no instant solutions to the country’s raging problems and reiterated his appeal to them to bear with the country, in view of the pains occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy.

He, however, assured that at the end of today’s suffering, tomorrow would be better.

He spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of Brutally Frank, a 688-page autobiography of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

President Tinubu said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee, noting that what the country was going through is akin to the pain of childbirth, but after it will come merriment.

He expressed optimism that the palliatives being rolled by the Federal Government would help in softening the hardship and trauma.

The 25-chapter book revolves round the journey of Clark as a classroom teacher, commissioner, minister, senator and national activist spanning over seven decades.

