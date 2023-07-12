Today’s Headlines: APC Willing To Receive Wike-led G-5 Into Its Fold—Adamu, Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

APC Willing To Receive Wike-led G-5 Into Its Fold—Adamu

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said the party is willing to receive the former Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 into its fold.

Adamu disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday.

The APC chairman noted that the G-5 will be most welcome whenever they decide to opt for the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Adamu has rubbished the rumoured differences between himself and President Bola Tinubu.

Adamu said he deserved some commendation for leading the party towards a successful presidential primaries and the eventuual victory of Tinubu.

He said he misrepresented about his position on the recently elected principal officers of the national assembly, adding that what the APC had issues with was the manner the communication was handled by the lawmakers.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

Photos Credits: Channels TV

The Nigerian movie industry Nollywood has been hit with yet another sad event, as veteran actress, Cynthia Okereke, has reportedly died.

Her death was announced by her colleague, Joseph Okechukwu, in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of the actress, Okechukwu wrote, “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around.

Electoral Body, INEC Tenders Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC Discharge Certificate At Enugu Election Tribunal

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The hearing continued on Tuesday in the petition filed by the Labour Party, and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, against the election of Dr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu State.

At the resumed hearing, the Independent National Electoral Commission, represented by Friday Emmanuel mounted the witness box as a subpoenaed witness to tender the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate submitted by Mbah, ahead of the elections.

First to mount the witness box was a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Emmanuel, who is the Petitioner’s Witness PW 3, and works at the Legal Drafting and Clearance department at the INEC headquarters, Abuja.

While Edeoga’s counsels were led by V Azinge, SAN, PDP’s legal team was led by Wole Olanipekun, SAN. Governor Mbah, on the other hand, was led by Alex Iziyon, SAN, with Humphrey Okoli representing the INEC.

Gov Otti appoints ex -CBN official, 29 others as aides

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed a former director of corporate communication of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor, as his Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kazie Uko, Otti also appointed the Director General of his campaign council, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, as his Special Adviser on Political Affairs and ex Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo,as the Chairman of the Enyimba International Football Club of Aba.

He also appointed former Eaglets coach, John Sam Obuh, as Chairman of Abia Warriors FC while Boniface Alozie Uche, emerged Chairman of Abia Comets FC.

Also in the 30 man list are ;Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment ,Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies ,Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry , Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment.

WaterGo (

)