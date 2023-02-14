Today’s Headlines: APC Welcomes PDP Defectors, Wike Will Deliver Rivers State For Atiku -Oladimeji

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Welcomes PDP Defectors, Woos Others

No fewer than 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

Receiving the defectors at Alausa on Monday, the Director-General, Independent Campaign Council of the APC, Mr Tayo Ayinde, said the defection of the PDP members would enhance the party’s electoral victory.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the defectors were led by the PDP Women Leader, Alhaja Aolat Olatunde, and others at the Ward C, comprising Alausa, Olusosun and Oregun.

Wike Will Deliver Rivers State For Atiku, Says PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oladimeji Fabiyi believes Governor Nyesom Wike will work for Atiku Abubakar’s victory in this month’s presidential election.

Atiku and Wike have been at loggerheads since the PDP presidential primary which the Rivers State Governor lost to the former vice president. Wike and his allies called the G-5 claim the election was not fair and are asking for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu who is from the same region as Atiku.

While the Rivers Governor and his allies have not campaigned for Atiku, Fabiyi is optimistic that Wike will work for the PDP presidential candidate.

Thugs Attack Supporters Of CBN Currency Swap Policy In Abuja

Supporters of the new Naira policy of the Federal Government who were embarking on a peaceful street protest came under heavy attack by thugs and street urchins suspected to be hired by the G10 Governors who are spearheading the opposition to the policy in the country.

The Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council (CSOCCC), which is the apex organ of all Civil Society Organizations in the country briefed the press before embarking on their march on Tuesday. They had set out to march to the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation before they were attacked.

Their attackers were wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods, charms and other dangerous weapons. The attack left many members of the civil society injured while the whereabouts of some of their leaders remain unknown till at press time.

Supreme Court Has To Make Example Of Emefiele, Nobody Above Law – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana on Tuesday said the Supreme Court has to make an example of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele for disregarding its order on old naira notes.

The Supreme Court had last week ordered the CBN to stay action on its deadline for the swapping of old naira notes with the new naira notes.

But the apex bank on Tuesday issued a statement, saying the February 10 deadline stands, as banks had stopped collecting old naira notes from customers.

