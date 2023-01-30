Today’s Headlines: APC Wasting Time With Muslim-Muslim Ticket—Dogara; I Will Ban Agbero_Rhodes-Vivour

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Wasting Time With Muslim-Muslim Ticket —Dogara

Ahead of the February 25 and March 11 general elections, immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has said that Muslim Muslim ticket of the rulling All Progressives Congress, APC, will polarize the country along religious and tribal lines.

Dogara who was a keynote speaker during the Arewa Christian Indigenous Pastors Association, ACIPA’s day of prayers, awards and book dedication/launch at Evangelical Church of West Africa, ECWA in Jos, Plateau State on Sunday urged Nigerians to reject the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the ticket was against the unity of the country.

Underscoring the importance of not comprising competence and character in the election of Nigeria’s president, Dogara said that Tinubu had a lot of baggages that will make him a foreign asset should he become the next president to the detriment of the people.

I Will Ban Agbero_Rhodes-Vivour

The Lagos State Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Sunday, disclosed that he will enthrone a working transportation system in Lagos if elected governor during the March 11 governorship election.

He also disclosed that he would not allow the ‘agbero’ system, which he claimed, had created a lot of safety hazards in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour stated this during The Platform debate organised for governorship candidates in Lagos on Sunday.

“On road safety in Lagos state, we will not accept the ‘Agbero’ system, which has created a lot of safety hazards in the state.

“We need to train our road enforcement agents and we will also need to ensure that the state set its clear policy on not accepting the Agbero system. All of these, you can only enforce where a system is moving smoothly.

Use Your PVCs To Vote Out APC, Saraki Tells Nigerians

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki at the weekend berated the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the country for allegedly inflicting, “untold hardship on Nigerians due to scarcity of fuel, high cost of food items, poverty and insecurity.”

He, however urged voters to use their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to vote out the APC and their candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Saraki, who spoke at Malete in Moro local government council of Kwara State, during his ongoing consultations with leaders and stakeholders of the PDP in Kwara North Senatorial ahead of the elections, argued that the APC-led federal and state governments had failed Nigerians and should be rejected by voting against them during the polls.

He lamented the state of the nation, saying the current situation of things in the country was a manifestation of lack of capacity and failure of the APC government, both at federal and state levels.

APC Obtained Incomplete BVAS Report – Ex-INEC Director

A former Director of Voter Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, has thrown more light on the election petitions tribunal judgment that sacked Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal had on Friday ruled and nullified the election of Adeleke and directed INEC to withdraw his certificate of return and issue a new one to Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

But during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Osaze-Uzzi said the discrepancy in the 2022 Osun State governorship election, as it related to the BVAS, was owing to the fact that the APC obtained an incomplete report upon which the judgement was based.

