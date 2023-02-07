Today’s Headlines: APC trying to instigate Christians against me—Atiku, Chelsea Get New Coach, Enoka

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC trying to instigate Christians against me, Atiku cries out

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of trying to instigate Christians against him.

Source: Vanguard

Atiku explained that a sacrilegious picture of himself superimposed onto the image of Jesus currently making the rounds on social media is the handiwork of APC. The Former Vice President said this in a statement signed on his behalf by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Ibe said, “The PDP presidential candidate has distanced himself from the sacrilegious image of Jesus being used by his opponents to discredit him and his campaign organization. “Atiku described the superimposition of his picture onto the image of Jesus as a mischievous and desperate effort by his APC opponents to use religion for political purposes to pitch him against Christians and spread discord between Muslims and Christians.”

Chelsea gets new coach, Enoka

West London giants, Chelsea have hired another coach to handle the mental aspect of the game. The Blues have brought in a veteran mental skills coach, Gilbert Enoka to create a winning mentality in their players.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Enoka became popular working with the All Blacks and now has the burden of creating a winning mentality at Stamford Bridge. According to The Telegraph, Enoka, who is having his first job in football after years in rugby, netball, and cricket, was signed on a short-term consultancy role. Ponoka’s role will include helping to bed all Chelsea’s signings in and create some unity in the squad.

The Chelsea hierarchy will be hoping their new coach has a very swift impact on the players as they are struggling despite spending over 600 million pounds on players, recording just one win in their last seven games and just three goals scored in that time.

PDP will defeat APC in Kebbi – Ex-governor Aliero

Senator Adamu Aliero has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will beat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kebbi State.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The former governor representing Kebbi Central in the Senate spoke in Birnin Kebbi, the capital, on Monday. Aliero addressed admirers and party members on his return to Kebbi after his victory at the Supreme Court last week. The apex court authenticated the ex-Federal Capital Territory Minister as the PDP flagbearer for Kebbi Central District.

The lead judgment by Justice Centus Nweze, read by Justice Amina Augie, set aside the judgment of the lower court which declared Saidu Haruna as the winner. “PDP today is united; all aggrieved members have resolved their differences,” Aliero said. “We have come together as one big family and we are now ready to wrest power from the incumbent.”

APC will work for tinubu’s victory, says Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday in Katsina, said the All Progressives Congress would mobilize all of its electoral machinery to ensure the victory of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Punch papers

He also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman, and the Emirate Council to mobilize for tinubu’s victory. “We will work for his victory at the polls,” Buhari said during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, urges full support for victory at polls.’ Speaking at the palace, Buhari said, “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Supreme Court judgment on Lawan valid, sound – Lawyer, Ajulo

A constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has said the Supreme Court judgment which restored Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Yobe North Senatorial District is valid and sound.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

NAN reports that the legal practitioner made this known while reacting to the judgment in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday amid the controversy that has trailed the verdict. According to him, most of the counter comments targeted against the Supreme Court’s decision under reference were misconceived, particularly from the perspective of the law.

The Supreme Court had, on February 6, declared Lawan as the senatorial candidate for Yobe North in a three-against-two split judgment of its five-member panel, led by Justice Chima Nweze. The apex court, in its judgment on Monday, voided and set aside the decision of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal which had earlier confirmed Bashir Machina as the candidate.

