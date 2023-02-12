Today’s Headlines: APC, Tinubu Will Fail In Rivers—Ayodele, Lawan Supporters Stone Buni At APC Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC, Tinubu Will Fail In Rivers—Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Sunday, said the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike will only cause trouble for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate.

The primate said APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State.

Source: Punch paper

Ayodele, in a statement by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, disclosed that Wike is toying with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail.

“Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary.’’

Lawan Supporters Stone Buni At APC Rally

A political rally organised by the All Progressives Congress in Yobe State, Northeast Nigeria abruptly ended after supporters of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan pelted the state governor, Mai Mala Buni with stones and other objects.

Source: Saharareporters

The event was organised to honour the verdict of the Supreme Court, declaring Lawan as the valid senatorial candidate of the ruling APC for Yobe North in the National Assembly election, Sunday Punch reports. The event was also used as the APC’s zonal campaign rally for the Yobe North district.

According to the report, when Governor Buni stood up to deliver his speech, the angry supporters of Lawan chanted ‘Bwamayi bwamayi bwamaso,” meaning “We don’t want you”.

Nigerians shun Supreme Court order, reject old Naira notes

Many business operators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have started rejecting the old Naira notes in spite of Supreme Court order temporarily halting the ban on their use.

Source: Vanguard papers

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the redesigning of N200, N500 and N1000 notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Jan. 31 was announced as deadline for use of the old notes.

The Jan. 31 deadline was, however, met with outrage from Nigerians, forcing the apex bank to extend the deadline to Feb. 10 after which the notes would seize to be legal tender.

Meanwhile, governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara approached the Supreme Court on Feb. 3, requesting that the extention should be beyond Feb. 10 as announced by the CBN.

Fuel tanker explodes at Ilorin filling station

A fuel tanker exploded on Saturday evening at a filling station in Ilorin, Kwara State, while discharging petrol, causing a major fire disaster.

Source: Daily Post

The incident occurred at about 2205hrs at M.M Rodiat Nigeria Ltd filling station along Sobi Specialist Hospital Road-Ayegbami junction in Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

Although no life was lost in the fire disaster, it, however, destroyed property worth over N50 million.

