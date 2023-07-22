Today’s Headlines: APC, Tinubu Intimidating Tribunal Judges–Atiku; Payment of salary arrears: Osun APC hallucinating

APC, Tinubu Intimidating Tribunal Judges– Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and agents of Bola Tinubu, of intimidating judges handling petitions against the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to give favourable judgments for them.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, also accused the APC and Tinubu’s agents of standing in the way of justice by making threats to anarchy if justice is not served according to their whims.

The former vice president said there were media reports of some heinous plots to harass these justices, and warned that such could threaten peace and security in the country.

He recalled that the APC-led Federal Government, in 2019, removed then Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen, when it was obvious that he would not bend to their will.

“The Department of State Services similarly stormed the homes of judges in 2016 and 2017, all in a bid to beat the judiciary into submission.

“The plot of the APC is simple: intimidate the judiciary, threaten judges with arrest so that they will bow to their will.

Osun APC Hallucinating – Adeleke Govt

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi has cleared the air on the arrangement for the payment of arrears of half salaries owed by the immediate past administration.

Alimi said Governor Ademola Adeleke did not say he will pay up all the salary arrears within six months of taking over the affairs of government as claimed by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Osun APC had challenged Governor Adeleke to keep to his campaign promise of paying all the salary arrears within the first six months of assumption of office

The Information Commissioner stated this in Osogbo on Friday.

While stressing that Governor Adeleke and the Nigeria Labour Congress in Osun State have worked out modalities on how the arrears would be paid, the Commissioner added that the present administration would continue to take the welfare of civil servants seriously.

Photo Credit:Google

Making Obi Our Presidential candidate regrettable – Apapa’s faction

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Lamidi Apapa’s faction of the Labour Party, LP, has lamented over the choice of Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2023 election

The faction said the party made a mistake by fielding Obi as its presidential candidate.

The faction noted that Obi lied federally to the presidential election tribunal over some electoral documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This was contained in a statement signed by its suspended National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, to celebrate Obi’s 62nd birthday.

According to Arabambi: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) felicitates with its popular presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, on his 62nd anniversary.

“In wishing him well, we want him to state that we regret fielding him on the platform of the party, in the light of recent development particularly actions that undermined the discipline the Labour party has been known for.

Tinubu Repositioning The Country – Keyamo Tells Nigerians

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Festus Keyamo, immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, on Saturday, sent a message to Nigerians amid the hardship they are facing.

Keyamo urged Nigerians to endure the pains of the steps President Bola Tinubu is taking to reposition Nigeria.

He said Tinubu was repositioning Nigeria into a better, healthy, and vibrant economy.

Tweeting, Keyamo wrote: “If a patient has a malignant tumour, the patient has to endure the pains of surgery or some chemotherapy before the patient can be hale and hearty again.

“What is required are pain relievers as these treatments are being administered.

“That is the situation we find ourselves today in Nigeria.

“We must endure the pains of the steps @officialABAT has taken to reposition our economy to a healthy and vibrant one.

“The entire world has acknowledged this. The pain relievers are exactly what the National Economic Council has recommended for implementation.

El_Zaxks (

)