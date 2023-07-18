Today’s Headlines: APC, Tinubu Intimidating Judiciary—PDP, Abia Govt Denies Sacking Doctors

APC, Tinubu Intimidating Judiciary—PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused lawyers holding briefs for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election Petition Court of engaging in acts aimed at intimidating the judiciary.

This is just as the main opposition party claimed that the alleged threats are contained in the lawyers’ written addresses before the election petition tribunal.

In a press release issued on Monday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, the party stressed that “The statement by the lawyers in the said written address threatening crisis and anarchy in the country in the event of the court ruling that their clients did not meet the constitutionally required 25 per cent votes in the Federal Capital Territory is subversive, an affront to democratic order and assault on the corporate existence of the nation.”

Abia Govt Denies Sacking Doctors

Abia State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, has dismissed as untrue and unfounded, news making the round that the state government has sacked all medical doctors in the state’s public service.

According to the Commissioner, “the purported sack is only the figment of the authors’ imagination as the government has no intention of sacking or disengaging any doctor or health personnel currently working to support our ongoing efforts at reviving the health sector in the state.”

She also maintained that no one has been asked to submit “fresh expression of interest” as a fake circular directed.

Dr. Okoronkwo advised the doctors and members of the general public to ignore the rumour and support the several initiatives of the government at driving holistic healthcare delivery in the state.

Endure subsidy removal hardship, SGF urges Nigerians

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has urged Nigerians to continue to bear the hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal.

He assured Nigerians that the pain would soon come to an end, adding that there would also be an improvement in the standard of living.

Akume noted that the president, Bola Tinubu meant well for the country, assuring Nigerians that he won’t disappoint them.

He spoke when a delegation of the North Central People’s Forum led by Sardauna Plateau, Senator Jeremiah Useni visited him in Abuja on Monday.

60 Lawyers Sue SSS For Refusing To Release Emefiele

No fewer than 60 legal practitioners on Monday, approached a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to begin committal proceedings against the State Security Services (SSS).

The lawyers said the suit was hinged on what they described as a violation of multiple judgments and orders of the court directing the agency to release a former Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The lawyers led by Mr Maxwell Opara and Mr Ahmed Tijani, prayed the court to commit the SSS to prison until it clears itself of the contempt.

The lawyers filed a motion before the court for the issuance of Form 48 and Form 49, which are the forms used to commence proceedings to commit a contemnor to prison.

