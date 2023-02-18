This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: APC Suspends Adamawa Guber Candidate, Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday

APC Suspends Adamawa Guber Candidate

Photo credit: ait live

The Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Yola South LGA of Adamawa State has suspended the party’s Governorship candidate for the March 11 election, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani for a period of six months.

In the letter written and signed by 21 members of the party’s Local Government Executive Committee, Binani who is a serving senator was accused of failure to appear before a panel constituted to look into a petition submitted against her over alleged gross misconduct.

(Photo credit: Google)

Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has invited the APC State Governors to an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The development is coming in the wake of the growing friction and cold war between the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and some aggrieved governors over the naira redesign policy that has subjected a number of Nigerians to untold hardship in the last three weeks.

Protest Rocks Ogun Communities As Naira Scarcity Worsen

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs in the early hours of Friday attacked the home of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) candidate for Izizi/Abakaliki Federal Constituency, Barnabas Ofoke and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Spokesperson of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Chika Nwoba who confirmed the incident, accused the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in the State of masterminding the attack.

Ex-Aide Sues Aisha Buhari

Photo credit: punch newspaper

A former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kassim, has filed a suit for the enforcement of her fundamental human rights against Aisha Buhari, demanding N100m as damages from her and other respondents.

The other respondents in the case are; the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services.

Emefiele Orders Banks To Make N200 Notes Available To Customers

Photo credit: p.m news

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele said he has met with 15 commercial banks as part of the initiatives to ensure that the old N200 note remained a legal tender from now till April 10 as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Emefiele, who spoke to journalists after a meeting with President Buhari at State House added that the meeting with the bank executives was to ensure sufficient supply of the old N200 notes to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Content created and supplied by: Able-gist (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #APC #Suspends #Adamawa #Guber #Candidate #Adamu #Meet #APC #Govs #SundayToday’s Headlines: APC Suspends Adamawa Guber Candidate, Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday Publish on 2023-02-18 08:49:03