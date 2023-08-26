Today’s Headlines: APC Sponsoring Expelled Rebels To Cause Confusion—LP; Protest Rocks FUTA Over Death Of 500-Level Student

APC Sponsoring Expelled Rebels To Cause Confusion—LP

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the Labour Party has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of sponsoring dissidents to destabilise the party.

National Secretary of the LP, Malam Umar Farouk, at a press conference held at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, yesterday, explained that the party was well aware of the desperate plot by the ruling party to cause confusion in the Labour Party in a bid to scuttle its chances in the forthcoming Governorship Election in Imo State.

According to him, the press conference was organised to clear the air on yet another attempt by expelled party members who rebelled against the LP and have gone ahead to misinform members of the public on the progress being made by the party.

Farouk said: “As you already know, the party surprised many Nigerians with the huge success it achieved during the last general election. The party became a household name, all to the envy of the older political parties. You also know how the ruling party, forced itself into power at the expense of the Labour Party and the entire Nigerians.

Protest Rocks FUTA

Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Ondo State, have protested against the sudden death of their 500-level colleague, Ayomide Akeredolu, at the university’s health care facility.

The aggrieved students have expressed misgivings about services at the University Health Center.

Motorists were stranded for hours on the Akure-Llesa highway as the students expressed their displeasure over the death of their colleague.

Reports had it that the victim, who slumped in his hostel, was rushed to the health center by his colleagues around 830 p.m. on Thursday.

A student who spoke with newsmen in Akure alleged that the victim died in the university health center for lack of adequate care.

He alleged that there was no power supply while the victim was attended to by medical personnel at the health center.

Oyetola, Others May Share Buildings, Directors

Days after President Bola Tinubu swore in 45 ministers who will work in his cabinet, some of them who were appointed to head newly created ministries will have to work without physical offices and government officials assigned to them, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.

Some of the new ministries were created from old and existing ones.

For instance, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which is currently headed by Gboyega Oyetola, emerged from the Ministry of Transportation currently headed by Said Alkali.

Though the two ministers were sworn in on Monday, Oyetola resumed at the Ministry of Transportation immediately while Alkali resumed at the same ministry on Tuesday.

We’ll Hunt You Down, Bring You To Justice – Nigerian Army Tells Terrorists

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has vowed that the military would hunt down and bring to justice, all terrorists, bandits and enemies of the state.

Musa said this on Friday in Abuja, at the burial of military personnel who died recently in combat and air crash in Niger.

