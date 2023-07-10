Today’s Headlines: APC Shifts Caucus, NEC Meetings To Honour Tinubu; Ohanaeze, Otti, Ikpeazu, Item People Mourn Irukwu

APC Shifts Caucus, NEC Meetings To Honour Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Sunday night shifted the long-awaited meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC earlier slated for Monday and Tuesday by one week.

A statement issued in Abuja by the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, said both meetings will now hold on July 18 and 19 respectively.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively,” the notice said.

Continuing, Omisore announced that the change in date was honour President Bola Tinubu following his emergence as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The ECOWAS chairmanship is a position held by one of the heads of state or government of the member countries, chosen on a rotating basis for one year.

Ohanaeze, Otti, Ikpeazu, Item People Mourn Irukwu

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Tributes and condolences have continued to pour in for the late president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and insurance guru, Prof. Joe Irukwu, who died at the age of 89 on Friday.

Among those who have expressed grief are Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, the immediate past governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and kinsmen in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The death of Irukwu was first announced by his kinsman, Prince Harrison Okorie, president-general, Amaokwe Item Welfare Union on Saturday in Enugu.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the pan-Igbo organisation described its late former leader as a moral edifice and erudite scholar of world renown.

“Ohaneze received with rude shock the sad news of the passing of one of our brightest, an accomplished legal luminary, moral edifice, insurance and risk management wizard, erudite scholar of world renown, Igbo leader and former President General of Ohanaeze Prof. Joe Irukwu,” he said.

Photo Credit:Google

Alia Condemns Killing Of 24 In Benue, Calls For Calm

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned, in strong terms, the unprovoked attack on Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Gunmen suspected to be hoodlums invaded and killed scores of people in cold blood, at Akpuuna village in Mbaterem, Ukum LGA.

Reacting to the development, governor Alia said it was disappointing and quite disheartening to receive the news that innocent and law-abiding citizens have been attacked and killed in cold blood for a no cause. He expresses total displeasure over what he described as a heinous crime and a grave sin against God and mankind, and directed security agents to arrest those behind the unlawful act and bring them to book.﻿

The governor expressed deep condolences with those whose loved ones were killed in the attack and prayed God to comfort them

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, Governor Alia assured the people of swift reaction from the government.

He called for calm and advised the people of the Sankera axis to assist security agencies with useful information that will help quell insecurity in the area.

NURTW Lauds Policy Direction

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has lauded President Tinubu for his progressive policy direction.

The commendation was contained in a statement by its National President, Tajudeen Baruwa and Secretary General, Asogwa Chukwudi, respectively.

The union called on Nigerians to join hands with the administration and support its progressive policy direction, saying the country was on the path of recovery and prosperity.

“We, members of NURTW, are behind this administration and will always give our contributions and suggestions to ensure the building of a strong and prosperous nation.

“We also encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with this government to support the progressive policy direction of this administration as our country is definitely on the path of recovery and prosperity.”

El_Zaxks (

)