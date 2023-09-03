Today’s Headlines: APC Remains Only Option Ganduje Tells Kogites, Naira’ll Bounce Back – Adeboye

Kogi guber: APC remains only option, Ganduje tells Kogites

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday, September 2, told the people of Kogi state that the party remains the only option for the state in the November 11, governorship election.

He made the declaration at the inauguration of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led Kogi state national gubernatorial campaign council in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

Ganduje also gave the campaign council the marching orders to project, promote, and deliver the party’s candidate in the Governorship election.

Economy: Naira’ll bounce back, stronger than dollar soon, says Adeboye

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted the possibility of Naira bouncing back and this time greater than the United States dollar.

Our correspondent reports that based on findings in the black market buying rate of the dollar is about N915, and sells at N918.

Sequel to the upward slide, businesses and the cost of living of Nigerians coupled with the fuel subsidy removal have been badly affected.

Adeboye gave this prediction during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, monitored by our correspondent with the September theme; ‘Uncommon Miracles’.

According to the revered Clergy, there was a period when Naira, competed favourably with United States dollars.

Former minister Dare hails Makinde over appointment of Ghandi as Soun-elect

The immediate past minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare CON, has described the appointment of Prince Ghandi Olaoye as Soun- elect as a welcome and timely development.

Dare, the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, also thanked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for his forthrightness and decisiveness in taking this firm decision.

In a goodwill message issued by Dare Media Office (DMO) on Sunday, September 3, the ex-minister also recognised the efforts of Ogbomoso indigenes in the cabinet and many others who intervened to see the emergence of Ghandi as the monarch-elect for the ancient town.

According to him, Governor Makinde by this singular act has fertilized the soil for the development and growth of Ogbomosoland.

Extolling the virtues of the new monarch, Dare stressed that the Soun-elect has the capacity to consolidate on the achievements of the late Oba Oyewumi.

Tinubu wants visible NDDC projects, Omo-Agege tells chairman nominee

Former Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has charged the chairman-nominee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, to embark on visible projects.

Omo-Agege said such are the works President Bola Tinubu would like to see, adding that the narrative and perception of the NDDC must change to that of an agency that truly meets the needs of the Niger Delta region.

He spoke when Ebie and Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, one-time Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, paid him a ‘thank you’ visit Friday, in Abuja, a statement by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, disclosed.

