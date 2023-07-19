Today’s Headlines: APC Provoking Nigerians With N617/litre Fuel Price Hike-PDP, Tinubu, Obasanjo, Others For Mbang’s Burial August 11

APC provoking Nigerians with N617/litre fuel price hike — PDP

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the current N617 per litre pump price for petrol as not only extortionist but an act of provocation by the All Progressives Congress against the Nigerian people.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, in Abuja, on Wednesday, accused the ruling APC of extreme insensitivity and callousness towards Nigerians.

He explained that the new subsidy regime which obviously enjoys the endorsement of the APC-led administration, was worsening an already dire economic situation.

Ologunagba said, “The Party cautions that the increase is worsening the already suffocating economic situation under the APC and has the capability of triggering a very serious crisis in the country if not abated.

Tinubu, Obasanjo, Others For Mbang’s Burial August 11

Photo Credit: Leadership

Notable Nigerians including President Bola Tinubu, some former presidents led by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, serving and former governors and other leaders in the Christendom are amongst eminent citizens and world leaders expected at the burial of the late prelate emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN), Sunday Mbang.

The family of the deceased cleric, who passed on last May 16, 2023, at age 86, disclosed this at a press conference yesterday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. They said his remains would be committed on August 11, 2023.

Photo Credit: Google

The late Mbang’s first son and chief mourner, Sir Ini Mbang, who announced the funeral arrangements, said eminent Nigerians drawn from political and religious circles are expected at the burial of his father.

Don’t Give Emefiele Dasuki’s Treatment, CNPP, CSOs Urge Tinubu

Photo Credit: Leadership

A group, Conference of Nigeria Parties (CNPP) and some civil society organisations under the umbrella of Coalition Of National Civil Society Organisations have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prove to Nigerians that he is a democrat by ending the All Progressives Congress (APC)-invented script of detention without trial, using bogus allegations to keep suspected political enemies in detention indefinitely.

The political parties and CSOs urged Tinubu not to give suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele the same unlawful treatment that given to former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki by former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In a statement jointly signed by the deputy national publicity secretary of the CNPP, comrade James Ezema and the national secretary of the CSOs, Alhaji Ali Abacha said “playing the same APC card against Emefiele will clearly portray the president in bad light after pledging to uphold the rule of law in his June 12 message to Nigerians.”

Gara Acquires Mega FC Jekadafari, Renamed Gombe Sporting Football Club

Photo Credit: Leadership

Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe has acquires the Gombe State FA division 1 side, Mega FC Jekadafari and renamed the club Gombe Sporting Football Club.

Gara, who is the former chairman of Gombe State Football Association, said acquiring Mega FC Jekadanfari was part of his desire to improve the quality and standard of football in Gombe Stat, stressing that his interest in football has not diminished even though other interests have cropped up.

“Some people thought I have left football, but didn’t know football is in me,” Gara stated.

According to him, changing the Club’s name to Gombe Sporting Football Club was to further give the club a new beginning in line with the terms of agreement to restructure the club to a desired standard.

Terms of agreement also stipulated that “The former owners/board members of Mega FC Jekadanfari have agreed the club would be officially handed over to Ahmed Shuaibu Gara as the new owner, with ultimatum to restructure as he wishes and have also agreed to follow Ahmed Shuaibu Gara’s directives and support him with or without any schedule of duty (Rank) and declares that Ahmed Shuaibu Gara is now the official owner of Mega FC Jekadanfari.

Crownprincess (

)