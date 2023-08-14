Today’s Headlines: APC Professionals Council Passes Confidence Vote On Femi, Tinubu Hails Ex-Rivers Gov Odili At 75

APC Professionals Council Passes Confidence Vote On Gbajabiamila

All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has passed a vote of confidence on the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying he is a man of integrity and long standing excellence.

The council was reacting to the outburst by a group accusing Gbajabiamila of biase in the appointment of ministers and other top officials of government.

The national director-general of APC Professionals Council Hon. Seyi Bamigbade who stated this at the weekend in Lagos during a courtesy visit to one of the aspirants for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos, Fuad Kayode Laguda, said President Bola Tinubu is saddled with the responsibility of appointing those to work with him.

Tinubu Hails Ex-Rivers Gov Odili At 75

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest birthday greetings to a former Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir (Dr.) Peter Odili, as he marks his 75th birthday anniversary on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, joined the celebrant’s family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating a life defined by remarkable accomplishments and an unwavering focus on human capacity development and political mentorship.

Recognising Governor Odili’s longstanding commitment to public service through his mentorship of future leaders across Nigeria as well as his uncanny ability to galvanise diverse groups of people together to achieve common objectives, the President affirmed that these qualities have distinguished him as a prominent leader and statesman.

Nigerian Muslim clerics meet Niger Republic coup leader

Muslim clerics from Nigeria held a meeting with Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the military coup in Niger.

The clerics met with him on Saturday in Niamey, the country’s capital.

The visit was part of diplomatic efforts to restore democracy in the West African nation.

President Bola Tinubu met with the Sheik Dahiru Bauchi-led intervention group at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday evening.

Probe Kyari, Nigerians Deserve To Know True Petrol Landing Cost – PDP BoT Member

A member of the People Democratic Party (PDP), National Presidential Campaign Council, Adetokunbo Pearse, says Nigerians have a right to know the actual landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Dr Pearse, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday stated that a thorough scrutiny should be carried out on the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over the fluctuation of landing cost.

“The way you solve a problem is to go to the source. Let the president go and interrogate NNPCL and let us find out – announce to the country what the landing cost is so that we know exactly what we can make, and how much we can sell oil that will not cripple the economy. That’s what we need to do,” he said.

He lamented that going back to the NNPC would affect the landing cost of imported fuel.

“When you go to the NNPCL, you find out that the landing cost is so low, the price that is given. The landing cost at one point was 50 naira per litre, now it’s about 150 per litre.”

