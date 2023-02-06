This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: APC postpones campaign rally in Oyo, Court frees Okorocha over alleged N3b fraud

Tinubu: APC announces indefinite postponement of campaign rally in Oyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential rally in Oyo State following the protests rocking the state.

The party made this announcement on Monday.

Daily Post reports that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been billed to visit Ibadan on Tuesday in continuation of his presidential campaign.

The party, however, said it will no longer be holding the campaign rally as earlier planned.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Oyo State, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, confirmed the postponement.

Sadare in a short statement made available to journalists on Monday noted that the postponement became necessary in view of the crisis caused by the scarcity of new naira notes and petroleum.

Sadare in the statement sent to DAILY POST in Ibadan said, “We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Court frees Okorocha over alleged N3b fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha and six others from a N3billion fraud charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld the objection raised by the defendants against the propriety of the charge.

Justice Ekwo held that the EFCC acted unlawfully when it ignored the directive by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and proceeded to initiate the criminal proceeding against Okorocha and others.

The judge held that the EFCC, like every other law enforcement/prosecuting agencies, was under the obligation to defer to the directive of the AGF in deciding whether or not to prosecute an alleged offender.

Death toll in Katsina terrorists, vigilantes clash

Residents of the communities where members of vigilante groups were massacred by terrorists last Thursday have said the number of those killed had risen to 102 as of Sunday night.

The terrorists ambushed members of local vigilante groups from Bakori Local Government of Katsina while they were chasing the terrorists to retrieve the livestock they rustled from their communities.

Though the police claimed 41 people were killed, residents said the number of those actually killed in the ambush more than doubled the number given by the police.

Premium times gathered that the communities affected are under the Guga, Kakumi, Kandarawa and Jargaba wards of Bakori, one of the areas worse hit by the activities of terrorists in the state.

A community leader in Guga village, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone on Monday that 72 bodies had been retrieved and buried as of Sunday night.

Naira scarcity: Banks clarify cash hoarding claims, working with CBN, others

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) has clarified the assumption that commercial banks in the country are hoarding naira notes; rather, the banks have invested over N100billion in technology to deliver seamless electronic transactions to their customers.

ACAMB disclosed this in a statement signed by its president, Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa at the weekend, where it explained that commercial banks operating in the country are working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure that the hardship that bank customers are currently experiencing due to the nationwide scarcity of naira notes is resolved on time.

According to ACAMB, the entire banking sector is working with the apex bank and other stakeholders to urgently address constraints in the implementation and ensure that Nigerians suffer no untoward pains in the transition process.

“Nigerian banks are currently working with CBN to ensure that customers have access to cash through ATMs and other channels as well as Over-The-Counter (OTC) in the banking halls.

“ACAMB affirms without any equivocation that banks are not in any way hoarding or holding back naira notes or engaging in any act inimical to our avowed commitment to exciting customer experience. ATMs are being loaded every day and cash is being paid as provided by the CBN, as regularly being checked by CBN Inspectors and other regulators including anti-graft agencies.

Zamfara LP deputy gov candidate, others join APC

The deputy governorship candidate of the Labour party in Zamfara, Alhaji Sule Dansadau, has defected to the All Progressives Congress weeks ahead of the state’s election scheduled for March 11.

Others who joined the ruling APC with the Dansadau include the Zamfara West senatorial candidate, Yahaya Audi Mafara; Zamfara Central senatorial candidate, Alhaji Sani Yusuf Danmasami; Zamfara North senatorial candidate, Engineer Adamu Yakubu.

Also, seven candidates contesting for the seat of the House of Representatives and 14 out of the 19 candidates contesting for the House of Assembly defected to the APC.

The chairman of Zamfara 2023 governorship campaign council, Abdulaziz Yari, disclosed this during the weekend while receiving the new members of the party.

Speaking at the ceremony, the State Chairman of the APC, Tukur Umar Danfulani, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Hassan Marafa Damri, disclosed residents of the State must be zealous about the peace and stability of the state and join hands in moving the state forward.

IDPs Displaced As Fire Destroys Camp, Foodstuffs In Borno

A fire outbreak at Muna Garage Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, has left many people homeless.

The inferno, which occurred around 11:00 am on Monday, also destroyed food items and other valuables in the thatched houses.

An eyewitness said the fire, which raged for almost an hour, was fueled by the dry wind of the harmattan season.

One of the IDPs, Modu Zarami, said the actual cause of the fire and the number of people affected could not be ascertained, “but the damage is too much”.

“Nobody can say how the fire started, we only saw flames going up, and before anyone could do anything, it had destroyed a large section of the camp.

“The fire had destroyed my three bedroom thatch house, two sacks of maize, one bag of millet and a grinding machine. It’s all that the life of my family depends on. I have two wives and five children,” he said.

