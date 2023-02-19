Today’s Headlines: APC, PDP in Zamfara epic battle, Police arrest robbers with pistols in Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC, PDP in Zamfara epic battle.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria.

The political atmosphere in Zamfara State has become so tense as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the now opposition Peoples Democratic party, PDP, battle for the control of the State.

The APC and the PDP have been trading words since the ban on campaign was lifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, resulting in the arrest of some PDP chieftains in the State, including a former minister, Hon. Aliyu Ikira Bilbis.

Police arrest robbers with pistols in Lagos.

Source: Independent Nigeria.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two young men, Famous Ogooluwa aged 23, and Ibrahim Omoniyi aged 27.

Officers of the Elemoro Division apprehended the robbers while escaping with their loot after robbing a victim.

The suspects were arrested after information about an ongoing robbery in Abijo GRA junction of Ibeju-Lekki.

Items recovered include two locally made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone and one ZAT Android phone.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said investigation led to the arrest of a gun dealer, one Taofeek Soliu aged 27.

CAF mourns the tragic passing of Christian Atsu.

Source: CAF Media.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has expressed sadness over the now confirmed death of Ghana international player, Christian Atsu. He was one of over 35 thousand reported to have died in the earthquake in Turkey over twelve days ago.

CAF in a statement released on Saturday said: “CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family conveys heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanaian Football Family”.

2023: Be fair to all political parties for a peaceful election, Umahi tells Security Agencies.

Source: Nigerian Tribune.

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has charged the Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs in the State to be fair to all political parties for a peaceful election in the State.

Umahi gave the charge during a State security meeting held at the State Executive Council Chambers New Government House, Centenary city Abakaliki.

